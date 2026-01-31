Tragedy in DR Congo: over 200 people died due to mine collapse in Rubaya

One of the largest mining disasters occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo: a coltan mine collapsed due to heavy rains. The M23 rebel movement, which controls the region, confirmed the death of over 200 people, a significant portion of whom were women and children working in dangerous conditions. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the city of Rubaya, North Kivu province, after prolonged rains that eroded the already fragile soil. According to eyewitnesses and former management of the facility, safety standards had not been observed at the mine for years, and extraction was carried out mainly by hand by artisanal miners. Lumumba Kambere Muyisa, an official representative of the rebels, noted that due to the difficult terrain and weather conditions, rescue operations were extremely complicated, and the bodies of many victims were found only after several days.

I hoped until the last moment that my cousin would be found alive, but a miracle did not happen. This is a huge loss for our community – one of the relatives of the deceased shared in a comment to the media.

Currently, about 20 survivors are known to be in hospitals with injuries of varying severity.

Coltan business under rebel control

The city of Rubaya is of strategic importance, as its deposits contain about 15% of the world's coltan reserves – a critical mineral for the production of smartphones and computers.

Since 2024, these territories have been controlled by the M23 group, which the UN accuses of illegal taxation of mining and using superprofits to finance hostilities.

Despite international pressure, working conditions at the facilities remain catastrophic: thousands of people continue to risk their lives in deep pits for survival, while global technology giants continue to depend on tantalum supplies from this region.

