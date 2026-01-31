$42.850.00
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 2044 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 2640 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 3404 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 2260 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
11:48 AM • 9008 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 16096 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 16746 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 16155 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 22360 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Tragedy in DR Congo: over 200 people died due to mine collapse in Rubaya

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Over 200 people died in DR Congo due to the collapse of a coltan mine in Rubaya. The cause was heavy rains that eroded the soil.

Tragedy in DR Congo: over 200 people died due to mine collapse in Rubaya

One of the largest mining disasters occurred in the Democratic Republic of Congo: a coltan mine collapsed due to heavy rains. The M23 rebel movement, which controls the region, confirmed the death of over 200 people, a significant portion of whom were women and children working in dangerous conditions. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred in the city of Rubaya, North Kivu province, after prolonged rains that eroded the already fragile soil. According to eyewitnesses and former management of the facility, safety standards had not been observed at the mine for years, and extraction was carried out mainly by hand by artisanal miners. Lumumba Kambere Muyisa, an official representative of the rebels, noted that due to the difficult terrain and weather conditions, rescue operations were extremely complicated, and the bodies of many victims were found only after several days.

I hoped until the last moment that my cousin would be found alive, but a miracle did not happen. This is a huge loss for our community

– one of the relatives of the deceased shared in a comment to the media.

Currently, about 20 survivors are known to be in hospitals with injuries of varying severity.

Coltan business under rebel control

The city of Rubaya is of strategic importance, as its deposits contain about 15% of the world's coltan reserves – a critical mineral for the production of smartphones and computers.

Since 2024, these territories have been controlled by the M23 group, which the UN accuses of illegal taxation of mining and using superprofits to finance hostilities.

Despite international pressure, working conditions at the facilities remain catastrophic: thousands of people continue to risk their lives in deep pits for survival, while global technology giants continue to depend on tantalum supplies from this region.

Explosion in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas: one casualty, 14 injured

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
United Nations
Democratic Republic of the Congo