Explosion in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas: one casualty, 14 injured

One person was killed and 14 injured in an explosion in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN.

At least one person was killed and 14 injured in an explosion in the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas - the publication writes.

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown. It is noted that social media reports that the explosion targeted a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy are "absolutely false."

Iranian media reported that the explosion is being investigated but provided no further information.

Two Israeli officials told Reuters that Israel was not involved in Saturday's explosions, which occurred amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington over Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests and the country's nuclear program.

Recall

At least 67 militants were killed in clashes with Pakistani security forces in several cities in the southwestern province of Balochistan.