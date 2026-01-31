Explosion in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas: one casualty, 14 injured

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
02:50 PM • 1020 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 1528 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 2418 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 1508 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
11:48 AM • 8226 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 15543 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 16304 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 15757 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21471 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
January 31, 09:29 AM • 11483 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.8m/s
72%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupant losses: Russian troops lost 880 soldiers and almost 700 UAVs in a dayJanuary 31, 05:42 AM • 4388 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'January 31, 06:30 AM • 23529 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 16630 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideoJanuary 31, 08:22 AM • 12320 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 10992 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21471 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 51486 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 33727 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 38399 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 41623 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Moldova
Romania
Kharkiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 11034 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 16701 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 20207 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 19406 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 19410 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The New York Times
Gold

Explosion in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas: one casualty, 14 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

An explosion occurred in the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, killing one person and injuring 14. The cause of the explosion is unknown, and Israel denies involvement.

Explosion in Iranian port of Bandar Abbas: one casualty, 14 injured

One person was killed and 14 injured in an explosion in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Reuters writes about this, reports UNN

At least one person was killed and 14 injured in an explosion in the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas 

- the publication writes. 

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown. It is noted that social media reports that the explosion targeted a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy are "absolutely false."

Iranian media reported that the explosion is being investigated but provided no further information. 

Two Israeli officials told Reuters that Israel was not involved in Saturday's explosions, which occurred amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington over Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests and the country's nuclear program.

Recall

At least 67 militants were killed in clashes with Pakistani security forces in several cities in the southwestern province of Balochistan.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Social network
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Washington, D.C.
Iran