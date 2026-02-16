Powerful storm causes tornadoes and widespread destruction in southern US states

The southeastern region of the United States has been hit by a devastating storm system that brought tornadoes, heavy rains, and squally winds to Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida. The bad weather caused significant damage to infrastructure and left thousands of households without electricity, while the northeastern states finally got a respite from the anomalous February frosts. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Louisiana suffered the most damage, particularly the Lake Charles area, where gusts of wind overturned heavy equipment, Mardi Gras festival platforms, and damaged the local airport bridge. The National Weather Service recorded numerous instances of downed power poles and the destruction of private buildings by metal structures that the wind tore from roofs.

According to the monitoring resource PowerOutage.us, about 11,000 consumers were left without electricity in Texas and more than 9,000 in northern Florida due to power line breaks. Despite significant material damage, no deaths or serious injuries have been reported so far, but the threat of tornadoes for certain areas of the Florida Panhandle remained throughout Sunday.

Weather in other regions and California's storm preparations

While the South is recovering from the storm, Boston and other cities in the northeastern United States are beginning to "thaw" after the coldest winter in a decade. Forecasters predict a gradual increase in temperatures to seasonal norms, which will reduce the load on the region's energy system.

At the same time, on the West Coast, meteorologists issued a warning due to the approach of a new powerful winter storm. California residents were urged to prepare for torrential thunderstorms, heavy snowfall in the mountains, and winds that could cause new power outages and complicate traffic in the coming days.

