February 14, 07:48 PM
M270 (MLRS)

Airlines cancel flights to Paris due to snowfall and ice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Due to a powerful snow cyclone and frosts, French aviation authorities are demanding a reduction in the number of flights. Charles de Gaulle Airport has reduced the number of departures by 30%, and Orly by 20%.

Airlines cancel flights to Paris due to snowfall and ice

The French capital found itself under the grip of a powerful snow cyclone and frosts, forcing aviation authorities to take radical safety measures. The French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) officially appealed to carriers with a demand to significantly reduce the number of departures and arrivals on Sunday, February 15. This decision was made due to the risk of icing on runways and deteriorating visibility at the country's main airports. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The schedule of Charles de Gaulle Airport underwent the biggest adjustments, where airlines were ordered to reduce the number of flights by 30% until at least 4:00 PM local time. At Orly Airport, the restrictions are somewhat milder, but also significant – 20% of scheduled flights there have been canceled or postponed until 2:00 PM.

Significant snow, wet snow, and ice expected in Ukraine - forecast for February 15-1614.02.26, 16:44 • 3252 views

Passengers are strongly advised to check the status of their tickets before traveling to the terminals, as the situation may change depending on the intensity of precipitation.

Warning from forecasters and the threat of black ice

Emergency measures were introduced after the national meteorological service Meteo-France issued an "orange" alert due to snow and black ice in the Paris region. Forecasters predict that low temperatures will contribute to the rapid formation of an ice crust on roads and airfield surfaces. In addition to aviation, the bad weather also affected ground transport, causing numerous delays in the movement of suburban trains and buses within Île-de-France.

New Zealand braces for more downpours after deadly floods15.02.26, 06:17 • 1946 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Bloomberg L.P.
Paris
France