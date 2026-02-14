$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
12:44 PM • 3906 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 7316 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
11:01 AM • 8134 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence.
09:35 AM • 11278 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
08:57 AM • 12382 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 12840 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 25018 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 41944 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 36866 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 36249 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

Significant snow, wet snow, and ice expected in Ukraine - forecast for February 15-16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Significant snow, wet snow, and ice are expected in Ukraine on February 15-16. Weather conditions may complicate the work of utility services and traffic.

Significant snow, wet snow, and ice expected in Ukraine - forecast for February 15-16

On Sunday, February 15, and Monday, February 16, significant snow, in some places wet snow, is expected in a number of regions of Ukraine - black ice is expected on the roads. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

On the afternoon of February 15, significant snow, wet snow, freezing rain, and black ice are expected on the roads in the west and north of Ukraine.

In Cherkasy and Poltava regions, significant rain and wet snow; in the south and southwest of the country, fog at night and in the morning, in the Carpathians and in the southern part of the country, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s (level I of danger, yellow)

- stated the State Emergency Service.

On the night of February 16, snow, in some places with rain, is expected in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. In Cherkasy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions, significant precipitation mainly in the form of rain (level I of danger, yellow).

Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility enterprises and the life of the population; to disruption of traffic

 - the message of the State Emergency Service says.

Ukraine to be covered by rain and wet snow - Hydrometeorological Center14.02.26, 06:59 • 3058 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Energy
Power outage
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine