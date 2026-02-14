Significant snow, wet snow, and ice expected in Ukraine - forecast for February 15-16

On Sunday, February 15, and Monday, February 16, significant snow, in some places wet snow, is expected in a number of regions of Ukraine - black ice is expected on the roads. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

On the afternoon of February 15, significant snow, wet snow, freezing rain, and black ice are expected on the roads in the west and north of Ukraine.

In Cherkasy and Poltava regions, significant rain and wet snow; in the south and southwest of the country, fog at night and in the morning, in the Carpathians and in the southern part of the country, wind gusts of 15-20 m/s (level I of danger, yellow) - stated the State Emergency Service.

On the night of February 16, snow, in some places with rain, is expected in Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. In Cherkasy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions, significant precipitation mainly in the form of rain (level I of danger, yellow).

Weather conditions can lead to complications in the work of energy, construction, utility enterprises and the life of the population; to disruption of traffic - the message of the State Emergency Service says.

