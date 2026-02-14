Ukraine to be covered by rain and wet snow - Hydrometeorological Center

On Saturday, February 14, it will be cloudy in most of Ukraine, with rain and wet snow expected. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, atmospheric fronts from the south will cause rain, sometimes with wet snow, in the southern part, eastern, and most central regions, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Please note that in the first half of the day, fog will form in the northern, most western, central, and Kharkiv regions, and at night, except for the south and southeast, there will be ice on the roads in places, so be careful when driving. - the message says.

The wind will be north-westerly, in the eastern regions south-easterly, moving at a speed of 7-12 m/s. The temperature during the day will be up to +5°, in Zakarpattia and the south of the country at night within 1-6° warmth, during the day 4-9°, in Crimea up to 12°.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Saturday, with possible rain. The air temperature will be +2°...+4°.

