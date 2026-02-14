$42.990.04
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 12908 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 25903 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 25714 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 27402 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 51942 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 69719 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 52443 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 32924 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 43602 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 70086 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Ukraine to be covered by rain and wet snow - Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

On Saturday, February 14, most of Ukraine is expected to experience rain and wet snow. Daytime temperatures will reach up to +5°, and up to +12° in Zakarpattia and the south.

Ukraine to be covered by rain and wet snow - Hydrometeorological Center

On Saturday, February 14, it will be cloudy in most of Ukraine, with rain and wet snow expected. This was reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, atmospheric fronts from the south will cause rain, sometimes with wet snow, in the southern part, eastern, and most central regions, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

Please note that in the first half of the day, fog will form in the northern, most western, central, and Kharkiv regions, and at night, except for the south and southeast, there will be ice on the roads in places, so be careful when driving.

- the message says.

The wind will be north-westerly, in the eastern regions south-easterly, moving at a speed of 7-12 m/s. The temperature during the day will be up to +5°, in Zakarpattia and the south of the country at night within 1-6° warmth, during the day 4-9°, in Crimea up to 12°.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Saturday, with possible rain. The air temperature will be +2°...+4°.

On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-1508.02.26, 15:58 • 44668 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine