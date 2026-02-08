$43.140.00
Exclusive
01:58 PM
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko said that the week from February 9 to 15 is the last calm period before the eclipse corridor. This time is favorable for completing tasks and summing up results.

On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15

We are on the threshold of an eclipse corridor, which will begin on February 17. The week from February 9 to 15 is the last opportunity for a long time to put your affairs in order. The week before the eclipse corridor will bring us many changes. Ksenia Bazylenko, a professional astrologer, told UNN readers what exactly awaits representatives of all zodiac signs in the period from February 9 to 15.

This week becomes a key stage in preparing for the eclipse corridor, which will begin very soon. The energy of the period is tense, full of events, and at the same time very fateful. Many processes that are happening now lay the foundation for the coming months.

The threshold of the eclipse corridor: a time for endings, not beginnings

We are already on the threshold of a solar eclipse, which will take place on February 17. From this moment, the eclipse corridor will open, lasting until March 3, when the final lunar eclipse will occur.

The period of the eclipse corridor is traditionally considered a time for destiny correction. Events, decisions, and situations during this time have long-term consequences, so the energy becomes more tense, and circumstances become less predictable.

That is why this week, from February 9 to 15, is the last relatively calm period before the eclipse corridor.

The astrologer advises to complete tasks, summarize results, close old issues, and manage to resolve important organizational matters during this period.

What is not advisable to do during the eclipse corridor:

  • start new projects;
    • conduct important negotiations;
      • make large purchases;
        • make fateful decisions.

          The week of February 9-15 is the last chance to calmly complete what has long needed completion.

          Venus: energy of sensuality and romance

          The parade of planets is gradually shifting into the sign of Pisces, and this week Venus begins to play a special role. It enhances sensuality, romantic moods, creative impulses, the desire to love and be loved.

          This is more about internal experiences than external events. Many people may feel nostalgia, subtle emotional states, a need for intimacy, creativity, music, art.

          Fateful conjunction of Saturn and Neptune: the beginning of a new cycle

          This weekend, one of the most important astrological events of the year will take place — Saturn's transition into the sign of Aries and its exact conjunction with Neptune in the first degree of Aries.

          Such a conjunction occurs approximately once every few decades, but specifically in the zero degree of Aries, it is a unique indicator that symbolizes the activation of a new zodiacal cycle.

          Neptune, as astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko explains, is responsible for ideology, faith, spiritual movements, and collective dreams. And Saturn is responsible for systems, structures, laws, and state models.

          Their conjunction symbolizes the birth of a new ideological system that will gradually shape the world for the coming decades. That is, we are facing the destruction of old systems, the departure of outdated ideologies, and the formation of new spiritual and political concepts.

          This process will not happen in one day, but a new long history of changes is launched this week.

          Horoscope of Ukraine: tension and support at the same time

          In the horoscope of Ukraine this week, a complex but very indicative situation persists. Our country, as the astrologer explains, has been under the prolonged influence of the destructive aspect of Uranus.

          This indicator explains why the last few weeks have been so difficult. In the future, the influence will be a rigid T-square: Uranus — Venus — Venus. This may mean an escalation of military actions, new destruction and energy problems, as well as tension in the economic sphere.

          At the same time, a powerful factor of support remains

          Despite the difficult indicators, there is a very strong positive aspect in Ukraine's horoscope. Retrograde Jupiter is in the partnership zone, which symbolizes the support of allies and indicates a return to old partnership agreements. In addition, such a configuration indicates that the assistance will be tangible and important.

          Aries

          The week opens a period of active communication, new acquaintances, and uniting with like-minded people for you. You will feel the need to be among people, share ideas, and plan the future. New projects or invitations to cooperation are possible.

          Advice: don't close yourself off - opportunities come through people now.

          Taurus

          The focus shifts to your professional sphere and your status in society. New responsibilities, career discussions, or decisions that will determine your future path may arise.

          Advice: don't be afraid to take responsibility, as this will strengthen your position.

          Gemini

          This period brings a desire to move forward, learn, travel, or discover new horizons. Interesting ideas, offers from abroad, or new knowledge may appear.

          Advice: go beyond the usual - that's where luck awaits you.

          Cancer

          The week touches on deep internal processes, financial issues, and trust topics. Important decisions regarding money, loans, or shared resources are possible.

          Advice: don't cling to the old - transformation will open new opportunities.

          Leo

          Partnerships, relationships, and important agreements will be in the spotlight. New acquaintances or a re-evaluation of existing connections are possible.

          Advice: listen to others and seek compromise - success comes through allies.

          Virgo

          Work, health, and daily duties will be paramount. You may need to put your affairs in order or change your work rhythm.

          Advice: create a clear schedule and don't overload yourself.

          Libra

          A time of romance, creativity, and inspiration. You may feel a surge of emotions, a desire to create, or want to spend more time with children.

          Advice: allow yourself joy and lightness - this will fuel your energy.

          Scorpio

          At the center of events: home, family, and inner state. Family matters, changes in the home, or simply a desire to spend more time at home are possible.

          Advice: create comfort and a peaceful space around you.

          Sagittarius

          The week will bring many news, meetings, and trips. There will be more communication, phone calls, and short trips in your life.

          Advice: listen carefully to information and you will hear an important clue.

          Capricorn

          Financial issues come to the forefront. New sources of income, purchases, or budget decisions may appear.

          Advice: don't rush with expenses - a well-thought-out strategy will bring stability.

          Aquarius

          The Sun in your sign enhances personal energy, confidence, and the desire to act. This is a period of renewal, new decisions, and personal beginnings. In addition, a large cluster of planets makes this year special and fateful for you.

          Advice: use this time for bold decisions and changes in life.

          Pisces

          The week sets the mood for inner work, rest, and completing old tasks. You may want more quiet, solitude, or spiritual practices.

          Advice: give yourself time to recover.

          Yevhen Tsarenko

          SocietyHoroscope
          Energy
          War in Ukraine
          Ukraine