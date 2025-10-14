In Ukraine, the number of reports of domestic violence from children and young people is increasing

$41.610.01
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 1206 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 3464 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Exclusive
09:28 AM • 9964 views
NABU must undergo an external audit and a review of its detectives, according to the Verkhovna Rada's law enforcement committee
09:05 AM • 13004 views
US may transfer only 20-50 Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
08:16 AM • 13418 views
Helpless and defenseless: MP Yatsyk supported the Prosecutor General's initiative on non-alternative life imprisonment for crimes against children
08:01 AM • 13034 views
Trump plans to use experience in resolving the situation in Gaza to end the war in Ukraine - WSJ
Exclusive
07:39 AM • 15333 views
Conflict between TCC military and civilians in Ternopil: police commented on the incident
06:48 AM • 15118 views
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14
06:24 AM • 16343 views
Ukrainians can now block spam numbers through mobile operators - Fedorov
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Ceasefire in Ukraine will give Russian troops an opportunity to quickly redeploy to NATO's eastern border - ISWOctober 14, 02:36 AM • 12230 views
"Unable to play with optimal squad": Rebrov commented on Ukraine's victory over AzerbaijanOctober 14, 03:01 AM • 8168 views
Minus 1200 soldiers and 390 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayOctober 14, 04:29 AM • 27745 views
Alec Baldwin and his brother were involved in a car accident on a highway near New York06:35 AM • 5748 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescued07:09 AM • 17477 views
Publications
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 330 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 51255 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 51282 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 58685 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 55047 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Gaza Strip
Europe
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 24812 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 29545 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 31032 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 30716 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 58152 views
Gold
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
Financial Times
Time (magazine)

In Ukraine, the number of reports of domestic violence from children and young people is increasing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 620 views

Maryna Lehenka, President of the NGO "La Strada – Ukraine", reported an increase in the number of reports of domestic violence, especially from children and adolescents. The number of reports from children and young people has doubled.

In Ukraine, the number of reports of domestic violence from children and young people is increasing

In the first months of the full-scale invasion, the number of domestic violence reports dropped to zero. Today, this trend is growing, especially among children and adolescents, said Maryna Lehenka, president of the NGO "La Strada – Ukraine," during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

Speaking about reports of domestic violence and human trafficking during the war years, one can start with the trend of 2022: in the first months of the war, such reports dropped to zero. This was absolutely logical. The women who individually reported said: "We understand that this is not the time, but we must report it."

- said Lehenka.

She added that in the first months of the full-scale invasion, the situation around domestic violence was artificially downplayed, as the victims themselves understood that their problems were not a priority. However, then the number of reports began to grow.

"After that, there was still a certain period when the situation with domestic violence was artificially downplayed, as there were acute problems that we had. And unfortunately, we still have them, they have not disappeared. But there was a clear understanding by the state that the problem of domestic violence is extremely urgent in the conditions of a full-scale war. Perhaps even more urgent than outside of a full-scale war, as the level of aggression in society is not decreasing. Therefore, in terms of the number of reports, we began to see a certain increase, and today the number of reports is greater than before the start of the full-scale war. And gradually this number of reports is growing," - noted Maryna Lehenka.

Also, according to Lehenka, there is a growing trend in the number of reports from children and adolescents. Cases of violence occur both at home and outside of it.

The number of reports from children has increased dramatically. The number of reports from children and youth has doubled. And these reports concern both cruel treatment and violence, both at home and outside the home. That is, both on the street and in the school environment. Therefore, if we talk about trends, unfortunately, they are like this.

- Lehenka concluded.

Addition

In Lviv, the causes of death of two orphaned children in a specialized institution are being investigated. One child died from congenital diseases, the other from the consequences of being beaten by her mother.

Monitoring shows that negligence of guardianship authorities and social services on the ground leads to critical situations. In the Zhytomyr region, a child died from violence by her father, and in Transcarpathia, eight children were left without food, and in the Kirovohrad region, an HIV-positive child stopped receiving vital medicines.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine
Lviv