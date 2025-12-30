Dovbyk may leave "Roma" after January: "Everton" and Italian clubs are interested in the forward - Media

uaf.ua

The future of Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk at Italian FC "Roma" remains uncertain, and after January he may leave the Roman club while English "Everton" and Italian clubs are showing interest in him. This is reported by the Italian publication Gianluca Dimarzio, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Dovbyk recently returned to the field after an injury, playing at the end of the match against "Genoa". At the same time, the winter transfer window may be active for him.

"Artem Dovbyk's future remains far from certain, as he may not be in Rome after January," the publication notes.

It is reported that "Everton" is showing interest in the Ukrainian striker, but the player himself would like to continue his career in Italy. In Serie A, "Como", which considered Dovbyk but has not yet made official steps, is named as a possible option.

Interest from "Napoli" and "Milan" is also not ruled out. According to the publication, "Napoli" may consider an exchange option with Lucca, and "Milan" was already interested in the Ukrainian in the summer.

"The deal will be difficult, as 'Milan' has already signed Fullkrug, but this move impressed the player, who would be happy with the transfer," the publication emphasizes.

Recall

Ukrainian striker of "Roma" Artem Dovbyk may leave the Roman club already in this transfer window. The Ukrainian was offered to clubs from La Liga.