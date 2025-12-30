$42.220.15
Publications
Exclusives
Chernihiv region: mandatory evacuation announced for 14 border villages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Mandatory evacuation has been announced in the Chernihiv region from 14 border villages, where 300 people live. It should be completed within 30 days, said Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

Chernihiv region: mandatory evacuation announced for 14 border villages

Mandatory evacuation has been announced in Chernihiv Oblast from 14 border villages, where 300 people still live. According to Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, the evacuation should be completed within 30 days, UNN reports.

The Defense Council decided on mandatory evacuation from 14 border villages. This refers to the Novhorod-Siverskyi, Semenivka, Snovsk, and Horodnia communities. The border area is under daily shelling. Despite the real threat, 300 people still live there.

- Chaus reported.

Possibility of leaving the border areas of Sumy region may be complicated, but up to 4,000 residents refuse to evacuate - OMA24.12.25, 09:54 • 3546 views

According to the head of the RMA, this year a little more than 1,400 residents have left the border area.

Now there is an official decision on mandatory evacuation. The military sees this as a necessity. What's next? Residents of 14 settlements will be informed about collection points. All necessary services are included in the process. There are special evacuation routes, there is transport. Resettlement of evacuees is a mandatory condition. Guaranteed places for temporary accommodation. We must complete the evacuation within 30 days.

- Chaus summarized.

The Ministry of Development announced the mandatory evacuation of children from 19 settlements in Donetsk Oblast24.12.25, 13:24 • 2974 views

Antonina Tumanova

Novhorod-Siverskyi