The Ministry of Development announced the mandatory evacuation of children from 19 settlements in Donetsk Oblast

An expanded meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for evacuation measures and effective response to mass displacement of the population was held under the chairmanship of Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Development, writes UNN.

Due to the security situation, a decision was made on the mandatory evacuation of children together with their parents or legal representatives from 19 settlements in Donetsk Oblast. - the report says.

A decision was also made to evacuate about 200 people with limited mobility from boarding schools in Zaporizhzhia Oblast to Chernivtsi Oblast. The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity, together with the Ministry of Finance, was instructed to work out the allocation of funding for the proper arrangement and provision of comfortable and safe living conditions for evacuees at the host party.

After the evacuation, people arrive at specially created transit centers. There they receive comprehensive assistance. They are helped to restore documents, arrange payments and social services, and receive financial support from the state and humanitarian organizations.

Lubynets called for the adoption of a law on forced evacuation of children from combat zones

Currently, 17 transit centers are operating in Ukraine to receive evacuated citizens. Most people are received by the Centers located in Pavlohrad and Voloske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as well as in the city of Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, and Kharkiv.

Currently, 17 transit centers are operating in Ukraine to receive evacuated citizens. Most people are received by the Centers located in Pavlohrad and Voloske, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as well as in the city of Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast, and Kharkiv. - added the Ministry of Development.

In total, since June 1, more than 147,000 people have been evacuated from frontline territories to safer regions, including more than 17,000 children and more than 5,000 people with limited mobility. About 93,000 people have been evacuated from Donetsk Oblast, almost 35,000 people from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, more than 4,400 people from Sumy Oblast, more than 3,700 people from Kherson Oblast, more than 8,500 people from Kharkiv Oblast, and more than 2,700 people from Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In temporary accommodation centers for internally displaced persons, the total number of beds for temporary accommodation reaches over 80,500, of which over 7,300 remain available for settlement. Regional military administrations are deploying additional beds for the evacuated population. As of December 22, over 15,300 new beds have been additionally deployed, including about 396 for people with limited mobility.

The crisis hotline 15-48 continues to operate 24/7. It provides information on the evacuation procedure, the list of territories where hostilities are or have been conducted, temporary accommodation conditions, obtaining status and assistance for internally displaced persons, and also records appeals in case of violation of citizens' rights.

The possibility of leaving the border areas of Sumy region may be complicated, but up to 4,000 residents refuse to evacuate - OMA