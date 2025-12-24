Possibility of leaving the border areas of Sumy region may be complicated, but up to 4,000 residents refuse to evacuate - OMA

$42.100.05
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 4332 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 10760 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 27925 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 44890 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 60072 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 67180 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 41186 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 51156 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 22196 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
US imposes visa restrictions on five individuals for suppressing freedom of speechDecember 24, 02:54 AM • 7780 views
Sybiha: Ukraine and Australia coordinated actions to strengthen defense capabilitiesDecember 24, 04:01 AM • 6538 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideoDecember 24, 04:30 AM • 18706 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 10627 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko07:35 AM • 12664 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Possibility of leaving the border areas of Sumy region may be complicated, but up to 4,000 residents refuse to evacuate - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2566 views

The head of the OMA, Hryhorov, reported that 4,000 residents of Sumy region refuse to evacuate from the border zone. Evacuation has been ongoing since 2023 as a preventive measure to save civilian lives.

Possibility of leaving the border areas of Sumy region may be complicated, but up to 4,000 residents refuse to evacuate - OMA

The possibility of safe departure from the border areas of Sumy region may be complicated by the dynamic situation, but about 4,000 residents refuse to evacuate, said the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the territories near the border, the security situation is dynamic – the possibility of safe departure may be complicated. Therefore, the decision to evacuate from the border areas is vitally important to make in a timely manner

- Hryhorov wrote.

He indicated that the evacuation from the border communities of Sumy region has been ongoing since 2023 "as a systemic and preventive measure to preserve the lives of civilians."

More than 16,000 residents were subject to evacuation from the 5-kilometer border zone of Sumy region. Most of them decided to leave. At the same time, about 4,000 people still remain in these territories, refusing to evacuate. The largest share of residents who have not yet decided to evacuate from the territories closest to the border are in the communities of Shostka district

- Hryhorov reported.

According to him, with the heads of the border communities of Sumy and Shostka districts, they discussed the procedure for actions in communities where people postpone the decision to evacuate, despite the persistence of security threats. "The main emphasis is on clear algorithms of actions and the readiness of services to work in conditions of changing situations," the official noted.

"The security situation in the border communities is assessed by the military. Relevant recommendations regarding evacuation through local self-government bodies are brought to the attention of residents. It is important to take them into account when deciding to leave," Hryhorov emphasized.

About a hundred Russians entered the village, fighting continues: Trehubov on the situation in Hrabovske, Sumy region23.12.25, 14:44 • 2504 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast