Possibility of leaving the border areas of Sumy region may be complicated, but up to 4,000 residents refuse to evacuate - OMA

The possibility of safe departure from the border areas of Sumy region may be complicated by the dynamic situation, but about 4,000 residents refuse to evacuate, said the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In the territories near the border, the security situation is dynamic – the possibility of safe departure may be complicated. Therefore, the decision to evacuate from the border areas is vitally important to make in a timely manner - Hryhorov wrote.

He indicated that the evacuation from the border communities of Sumy region has been ongoing since 2023 "as a systemic and preventive measure to preserve the lives of civilians."

More than 16,000 residents were subject to evacuation from the 5-kilometer border zone of Sumy region. Most of them decided to leave. At the same time, about 4,000 people still remain in these territories, refusing to evacuate. The largest share of residents who have not yet decided to evacuate from the territories closest to the border are in the communities of Shostka district - Hryhorov reported.

According to him, with the heads of the border communities of Sumy and Shostka districts, they discussed the procedure for actions in communities where people postpone the decision to evacuate, despite the persistence of security threats. "The main emphasis is on clear algorithms of actions and the readiness of services to work in conditions of changing situations," the official noted.

"The security situation in the border communities is assessed by the military. Relevant recommendations regarding evacuation through local self-government bodies are brought to the attention of residents. It is important to take them into account when deciding to leave," Hryhorov emphasized.

About a hundred Russians entered the village, fighting continues: Trehubov on the situation in Hrabovske, Sumy region