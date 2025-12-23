$42.150.10
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
11:41 AM • 5166 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 9864 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 6970 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
08:27 AM • 11868 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 19466 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 35737 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 51739 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 79184 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44542 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
About a hundred Russians entered the village, fighting continues: Trehubov on the situation in Hrabovske, Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

About 100 Russian servicemen entered the village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region, trying to advance to Riasne. Currently, fighting is ongoing in the settlement, Ukrainian servicemen are driving out the occupiers.

About a hundred Russians entered the village, fighting continues: Trehubov on the situation in Hrabovske, Sumy region

About 100 Russian servicemen entered the territory of Hrabovske village in Sumy region and tried to advance towards Riasne. As of now, fighting continues in the settlement. Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, said this on the air of "Suspilne.Studio", reports UNN.

There was a sudden attack. About a hundred Russians entered the settlement and tried to seize it and move further towards the settlement of Riasne. As of now, they are consolidating in the southern part. They are being driven out from there, that is, fighting is taking place directly in the settlement.

- said Tregubov.

He added that settlements located directly on the border with Russia, from which one can walk into the territory of the Russian Federation, can only be secured if a control zone of Ukrainian troops is created several kilometers deep into Russian territory.

Recall

In Sumy region, in the village of Hrabovske, hostilities are ongoing. Ukrainian military forces are driving the occupiers back into Russian territory, while there are no Russians in the neighboring village of Riasne. Russian military forces forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region; the Human Rights Commissioner demands information about their whereabouts.

The Russian army in Hrabovske village in Sumy region, along with civilians, also captured 13 Ukrainian servicemen.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Village
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast