About a hundred Russians entered the village, fighting continues: Trehubov on the situation in Hrabovske, Sumy region

About 100 Russian servicemen entered the territory of Hrabovske village in Sumy region and tried to advance towards Riasne. As of now, fighting continues in the settlement. Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, said this on the air of "Suspilne.Studio", reports UNN.

There was a sudden attack. About a hundred Russians entered the settlement and tried to seize it and move further towards the settlement of Riasne. As of now, they are consolidating in the southern part. They are being driven out from there, that is, fighting is taking place directly in the settlement. - said Tregubov.

He added that settlements located directly on the border with Russia, from which one can walk into the territory of the Russian Federation, can only be secured if a control zone of Ukrainian troops is created several kilometers deep into Russian territory.

Recall

In Sumy region, in the village of Hrabovske, hostilities are ongoing. Ukrainian military forces are driving the occupiers back into Russian territory, while there are no Russians in the neighboring village of Riasne. Russian military forces forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region; the Human Rights Commissioner demands information about their whereabouts.

The Russian army in Hrabovske village in Sumy region, along with civilians, also captured 13 Ukrainian servicemen.