Will protect "important facilities": Putin signed a decree on sending reservists to training camps in 2026

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on sending Russian citizens who are in the mobilization human reserve of the Russian Armed Forces to special training camps in 2026, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to the decree, the training camps will be held to ensure the protection of critical facilities and other life support facilities.

The decree came into force today.

Addendum

The BBC reminds that the head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrei Kartapolov, said in November that about 30,000 people were in the reserve at that time, but there is "a decision of the supreme commander-in-chief to multiply the number." The Russian Ministry of Defense said that they want to send reservists to protect oil refineries and other energy facilities from Ukrainian drones.