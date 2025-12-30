Will protect "important facilities": Putin signed a decree on sending reservists to training camps in 2026

$42.220.15
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 3848 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 7726 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 13850 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 15922 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 21739 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 22678 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 29797 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 30263 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 23143 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
Russia launched a disinformation campaign regarding Bulgaria's transition to the euroDecember 30, 02:49 AM • 11478 views
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with snow and black ice: weather forecast for December 30PhotoDecember 30, 03:49 AM • 6146 views
US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vesselDecember 30, 04:04 AM • 12524 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 10592 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 6018 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 6286 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 10753 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto09:46 AM • 13852 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 44382 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 44787 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Tusk
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Village
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 23817 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 37002 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 45174 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 55747 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 165729 views
Will protect "important facilities": Putin signed a decree on sending reservists to training camps in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Vladimir Putin signed a decree on sending Russian citizens in the mobilization reserve to special training camps in 2026. The camps will be held to protect critical infrastructure and life support facilities.

Will protect "important facilities": Putin signed a decree on sending reservists to training camps in 2026

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree on sending Russian citizens who are in the mobilization human reserve of the Russian Armed Forces to special training camps in 2026, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to the decree, the training camps will be held to ensure the protection of critical facilities and other life support facilities.

The decree came into force today.

Contract soldiers are being recruited: Budanov revealed how Russia overfulfilled its military recruitment plan in 202526.12.25, 18:23 • 6529 views

Addendum

The BBC reminds that the head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrei Kartapolov, said in November that about 30,000 people were in the reserve at that time, but there is "a decision of the supreme commander-in-chief to multiply the number." The Russian Ministry of Defense said that they want to send reservists to protect oil refineries and other energy facilities from Ukrainian drones.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Energy
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin