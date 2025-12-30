$42.220.15
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
"Exposed" the work and positions of Ukrainian air defense during the shelling of the capital: a Kyiv resident faces up to 8 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

The SBU detained a Kyiv resident who distributed videos of the capital's air defense system on social networks. The man filmed the deployment of Ukrainian air defense and published it on Telegram and Instagram.

"Exposed" the work and positions of Ukrainian air defense during the shelling of the capital: a Kyiv resident faces up to 8 years in prison

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered another case of unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment and combat operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

In Kyiv, a local resident was detained for sharing videos on social media that recorded the activities of the capital’s air defense. Living on the top floor of a multi-story building, the man filmed the locations of Ukrainian air defense units actively engaging Russian aerial targets. He then posted the recorded files in a Telegram group chat and on his company’s Instagram page, which has over 13,000 subscribers

- the report states.

This way, the enemy could have used the "highlighted" geolocations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to plan new attacks on Kyiv. The SBU confirmed the illegal activities of the individual.

"During searches at the Kyiv resident’s place of residence, a smartphone containing evidence of unauthorized filming and dissemination of defense-related information was found. The SBU investigators have now charged the individual under Part 2, Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established under Ukrainian law, committed during martial law)," the SBU reported.

The investigation is ongoing to determine all circumstances of the crime. The offender faces up to 8 years in prison.

Additionally, the Security Service once again emphasizes the prohibition of filming and publishing video or photo materials about the activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the consequences of Russian shelling, since disseminating such information is considered to assist enemy targeting and constitutes a punishable offense under the law.

Recall

The SBU detained an agent in Kyiv who worked for Russian and Belarusian special services, adjusting attacks on the capital's energy facilities and spying on the Defense Forces. The perpetrator, recruited via Telegram, was preparing to flee Ukraine but was detained and is in custody.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
