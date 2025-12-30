"Exposed" the work and positions of Ukrainian air defense during the shelling of the capital: a Kyiv resident faces up to 8 years in prison

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has uncovered another case of unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment and combat operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

In Kyiv, a local resident was detained for sharing videos on social media that recorded the activities of the capital’s air defense. Living on the top floor of a multi-story building, the man filmed the locations of Ukrainian air defense units actively engaging Russian aerial targets. He then posted the recorded files in a Telegram group chat and on his company’s Instagram page, which has over 13,000 subscribers - the report states.

This way, the enemy could have used the "highlighted" geolocations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to plan new attacks on Kyiv. The SBU confirmed the illegal activities of the individual.

"During searches at the Kyiv resident’s place of residence, a smartphone containing evidence of unauthorized filming and dissemination of defense-related information was found. The SBU investigators have now charged the individual under Part 2, Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established under Ukrainian law, committed during martial law)," the SBU reported.

The investigation is ongoing to determine all circumstances of the crime. The offender faces up to 8 years in prison.

Additionally, the Security Service once again emphasizes the prohibition of filming and publishing video or photo materials about the activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the consequences of Russian shelling, since disseminating such information is considered to assist enemy targeting and constitutes a punishable offense under the law.

