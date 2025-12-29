$42.060.13
Adjusted attacks on Kyiv's thermal power plants: agent of Russian and Belarusian special services detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The SBU detained an agent in Kyiv who worked for Russian and Belarusian special services, adjusting attacks on the capital's energy facilities and spying on the Defense Forces. The perpetrator, recruited via Telegram, was preparing to flee Ukraine but was detained and is in custody.

Adjusted attacks on Kyiv's thermal power plants: agent of Russian and Belarusian special services detained

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an agent in Kyiv who simultaneously worked for Russian and Belarusian special services. On the orders of the Belarusian border committee, he spied on the locations of the Defense Forces, and on instructions from Russia, he adjusted the Rashists' attacks on energy facilities in the capital region. This was reported by the SBU press service, writes UNN.

Based on information from this agent, the occupiers hoped to disable key power generating enterprises that heat most of Kyiv's residential buildings and social infrastructure.

- the report says.

It was documented how the agent first observed the perimeter of one of the capital's thermal power plants from the window of his own apartment.

Then he conducted additional reconnaissance near this object to find out its technical condition after recent enemy shelling of the capital.

The collected information was sent by the suspect to enemy special services for further shelling of the capital's thermal power plant.

If he completed the tasks, he expected further "evacuation" outside Ukraine. For this, he prepared a tactical backpack with essential items that he planned to use during an illegal border crossing.

- added the SBU.

However, SBU officers uncovered the perpetrator's intentions in advance and detained him at his place of residence in Kyiv. At the same time, measures were taken to secure the locations of potential "targets."

According to the investigation, the detainee is a local handyman who was recruited by Russian and Belarusian special services through Telegram channels, where he published pro-Kremlin comments.

Currently, investigators of the Security Service have notified him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Recall

As a result of a combined enemy attack, there were interruptions in heat and power supply in the capital. According to the city administration, more than 2,600 residential buildings were left without heat. Part of the city was de-energized. Kyivteploenergo utility company deployed mobile boiler houses to heat Kyiv hospitals. Operational headquarters were deployed in each district of Kyiv, and assistance was provided to all victims of the enemy attack. As a result of the attack on December 27, 32 people were injured, 11 of whom were hospitalized.

Olga Rozgon

