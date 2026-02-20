Explosions heard in Russia's Krasnodar, airport suspends operations

$43.270.03
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 13759 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 16674 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 18253 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 20740 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 36946 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 14320 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20595 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 50538 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 83266 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Exclusives
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 27469 views
Smilianskyi mocked Honcharenko over his statement to NABU and glued his photo to a toilet brushFebruary 20, 12:35 PM • 8754 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 12018 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 17881 views
US Supreme Court rules Trump's global tariffs illegal03:31 PM • 5450 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 17925 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 27518 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 36946 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 60320 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 96228 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 336 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 12056 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 37520 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 40180 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 37368 views
Explosions heard in Russia's Krasnodar, airport suspends operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

Explosions heard in Russia's Krasnodar, air defense systems are active. The airport is temporarily not accepting or departing flights.

Explosions heard in Russia's Krasnodar, airport suspends operations

Explosions are heard in Krasnodar, Russia. Air defense is operating over the city, causing the airport to temporarily suspend arrivals and departures. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, residents of the southern and southwestern districts reported several loud bangs with an interval of several minutes. First, the sound of an engine was heard, followed by loud noises.

According to preliminary information, fragments fell in the private sector directly on the sidewalk. Emergency services are currently working at the scene - the area is being inspected for possible damage.

Krasnodar airport is temporarily not accepting or dispatching flights. There is no official data on casualties or destruction yet.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the поражение of command posts, warehouses, and enemy concentration areas in the temporarily occupied territories. The strikes hit Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions, and Crimea.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

