Explosions heard in Russia's Krasnodar, airport suspends operations

Explosions are heard in Krasnodar, Russia. Air defense is operating over the city, causing the airport to temporarily suspend arrivals and departures. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Russian media, residents of the southern and southwestern districts reported several loud bangs with an interval of several minutes. First, the sound of an engine was heard, followed by loud noises.

According to preliminary information, fragments fell in the private sector directly on the sidewalk. Emergency services are currently working at the scene - the area is being inspected for possible damage.

Krasnodar airport is temporarily not accepting or dispatching flights. There is no official data on casualties or destruction yet.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the поражение of command posts, warehouses, and enemy concentration areas in the temporarily occupied territories. The strikes hit Zaporizhzhia, Kherson regions, and Crimea.