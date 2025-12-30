$42.220.15
Results of 2025: Ukraine received 4 out of 5 points for bringing its energy policy closer to EU standards - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

In 2025, Ukraine received 4 out of 5 points for bringing its state energy policy closer to EU standards. The European Commission noted progress in the implementation of the National Energy and Climate Plan.

Results of 2025: Ukraine received 4 out of 5 points for bringing its energy policy closer to EU standards - Ministry of Energy

In 2025, Ukraine received 4 out of 5 possible points for bringing its state energy policy closer to EU standards. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

As noted by the agency, Ukraine completed the assessment of the fourth cluster "Green Agenda and Sustainable Connection" this year.

During a bilateral meeting with the European Commission within the official screening under Chapters 15 "Energy" and 21 "Trans-European Networks" in Brussels, Ukraine presented the progress already achieved and defined further steps with partners.

 - the post says.

The Ministry of Energy added that this was preceded by substantial preparatory work.

Analysis of more than 100 acts of EU law that form the EU energy acquis and cover issues of functioning and integration of electricity and natural gas markets, security of supply, development of renewable energy sources, energy efficiency, formation of oil and petroleum product reserves, natural gas storage, ensuring transparency and integrity in energy markets.

- the agency stated.

At the same time, according to the results of the year, within the 2025 Enlargement Package, the European Commission noted a good level of Ukraine's preparation in the energy sector. In particular, it refers to certain progress in:

  • implementation of the National Energy and Climate Plan;
    • implementation of the Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT);
      • formation of a legislative and regulatory framework for the development of renewable energy sources.

        Recall

        From January 1, 2026, a tariff of UAH 4.32 per 1 kWh has been set for electricity in Ukraine.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

