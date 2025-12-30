Kyiv and Odesa without schedules, Vyshhorod in its fourth day of fighting for light, and Kherson almost daily under shelling attacks on its CHP: details

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv, in Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, for the fourth day there is a struggle for light in cold conditions, in Odesa emergency outages continue, and in Kherson the enemy hits the thermal power plant almost daily, reported on Tuesday in the "Kyiv Digital" application, representatives of emergency services and authorities, writes UNN.

Kyiv

"The schedule is not valid. Emergency power outages are starting," says the message in the "Kyiv Digital" application.

Kyiv region

"Three days of struggle for light and life: Vyshhorod holds on. For the fourth day, the city in the Kyiv region lives in trial. Without light, in cold conditions and hope, but with faith and mutual support. Here, it's not just a struggle for electricity - it's a struggle for warmth, for humanity, for life," the State Emergency Service reported.

It is noted that as of 8:00 on December 30, 11 tents were deployed in Vyshhorod and 14 additional generators were involved, which ensured the operation of heating systems in 22 apartment buildings.

"Invincibility Points have become a place where darkness recedes before humanity. Hot tea and coffee warm not only hands, but also the soul. There you can charge your phones to hear a native voice, write a short 'I'm fine', find out the news. And also - just sit next to each other, talk to friends, neighbors, feel each other's shoulder," the State Emergency Service indicated and showed a video.

Odesa

"DTEK continues to apply forced emergency shutdowns due to the load on the energy system, damaged as a result of enemy shelling. Due to the lack of electricity in Odesa for more than two weeks, unfortunately, electric transport is idle," said the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on social networks.

At the same time, according to him, "the city's life support systems are operating normally."

Kherson

"Almost every day, the thermal power plant is hit. (...) For now, it is not possible to restore the operation of the thermal power plant," said the deputy head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Tolokonnikov on the air of the telethon on December 30.

According to him, we are talking about 470 houses.

"We are considering several options for assistance so that people can heat with something other than the thermal power plant - these are also electrical appliances that have already been brought in," says Tolokonnikov.

In particular, according to him, the city authorities transfer such means primarily to socially vulnerable segments of the population, and Naftogaz also provided heaters for people. "We continue to work on alternative options for centralized supply," he noted without details.

"Regarding electricity - we have 45 settlements in the coastal zone that remain without electricity. We cannot connect there yet, (...) there are constant 'arrivals' there, where we just worked. It happens that 'arrivals' occur where electricians are working. (...) Therefore, it is impossible to connect there yet, as long as the security situation does not allow," Tolokonnikov said.