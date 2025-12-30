Fraudulent call center with 100 workstations shut down in Dnipro

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

In Dnipro, a fraudulent call center was exposed and shut down as part of a criminal proceeding. This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

The investigation established that the participants of the criminal scheme called citizens, introducing themselves as employees of bank security services. Under the pretext of alleged attempts of unauthorized access to bank cards, they convinced the victims to urgently install a mobile application via a sent link, supposedly for "personal data protection." After that, the attackers gained remote access to the victims' online banking, seized their funds, and transferred them to controlled accounts. Subsequently, the illegally obtained funds were cashed out through straw persons. - the prosecutor's office reported.

During the searches, over 200 units of computer and mobile equipment that supported the work of about 100 people, mobile phones, draft records, and so-called "scripts" - pre-written texts for communicating with potential victims - were seized.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing in criminal proceedings for fraud (Part 4, Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Currently, the full circle of persons involved in the functioning of the fraudulent network is being established, and victims are being identified. Operational support is provided by employees of the Eastern Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine with the силової підтримки прикордонного загону оперативного реагування "Доzor" (border detachment of operational response "Dozor"). - the post says.

The Prosecutor's Office once again emphasizes: no bank calls clients with a demand to install third-party mobile applications, follow links, or provide personal data. In case of receiving such calls, we urge you to immediately end the conversation and contact the bank directly.

Recall

Law enforcement officers of Ukraine and Kazakhstan liquidated a call center in Odesa that defrauded Kazakh citizens. The amount of damage caused is over 92 thousand US dollars. Law enforcement officers also established that more than 1,500 foreigners suffered at the hands of financial fraudsters.