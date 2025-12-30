Fraudulent call center with 100 workstations shut down in Dnipro

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
09:46 AM • 5368 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 12228 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 18660 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 20547 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 28109 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 29436 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 22606 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 23648 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 23102 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 21142 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
5.8m/s
70%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Latvia has completely fenced itself off from Russia with a 280-kilometer fenceDecember 30, 01:32 AM • 9630 views
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeedDecember 30, 01:50 AM • 21344 views
Ukraine received emergency vehicles as part of humanitarian support from Kazakhstan - Ministry of HealthPhotoDecember 30, 02:26 AM • 14615 views
Russia launched a disinformation campaign regarding Bulgaria's transition to the euroDecember 30, 02:49 AM • 6714 views
US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vesselDecember 30, 04:04 AM • 8676 views
Publications
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 1680 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto09:46 AM • 5328 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 40966 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 41616 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 42416 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tetiana Berezhna
Musician
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Israel
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 21968 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 35069 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 43580 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 54096 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 163324 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Fox News
Heating
Gold

Fraudulent call center with 100 workstations shut down in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

The perpetrators gained remote access to online banking, seized funds, and transferred them to accounts under their control.

Fraudulent call center with 100 workstations shut down in Dnipro
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

In Dnipro, a fraudulent call center was exposed and shut down as part of a criminal proceeding. This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

The investigation established that the participants of the criminal scheme called citizens, introducing themselves as employees of bank security services. Under the pretext of alleged attempts of unauthorized access to bank cards, they convinced the victims to urgently install a mobile application via a sent link, supposedly for "personal data protection." After that, the attackers gained remote access to the victims' online banking, seized their funds, and transferred them to controlled accounts. Subsequently, the illegally obtained funds were cashed out through straw persons.

- the prosecutor's office reported.

During the searches, over 200 units of computer and mobile equipment that supported the work of about 100 people, mobile phones, draft records, and so-called "scripts" - pre-written texts for communicating with potential victims - were seized.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing in criminal proceedings for fraud (Part 4, Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Currently, the full circle of persons involved in the functioning of the fraudulent network is being established, and victims are being identified. Operational support is provided by employees of the Eastern Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine with the силової підтримки прикордонного загону оперативного реагування "Доzor" (border detachment of operational response "Dozor").

- the post says.

The Prosecutor's Office once again emphasizes: no bank calls clients with a demand to install third-party mobile applications, follow links, or provide personal data. In case of receiving such calls, we urge you to immediately end the conversation and contact the bank directly.

Recall

Law enforcement officers of Ukraine and Kazakhstan liquidated a call center in Odesa that defrauded Kazakh citizens. The amount of damage caused is over 92 thousand US dollars. Law enforcement officers also established that more than 1,500 foreigners suffered at the hands of financial fraudsters.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Search
Bank card
Dnipro
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kazakhstan
Odesa