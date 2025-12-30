Anti-Ukrainian videos generated by AI are being spread on Polish TikTok - Center for Countering Disinformation

A coordinated anti-Ukrainian campaign is gaining momentum in the Polish information space, within which AI-generated content, disguised as humorous videos and aimed at discrediting Ukrainians and inciting hostility with Poles, is being massively spread on social networks. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Videos generated with artificial intelligence and disguised as "humorous content" are being massively spread on TikTok. In the videos, Ukrainians in Poland are deliberately ridiculed, forming an image of greedy, uneducated people who allegedly "rob" Poles. - the message says.

The danger of using such "humorous" AI content lies in the fact that it is more difficult for social media users to identify it as propaganda. The Center has repeatedly recorded similar campaigns when generated "humorous" content was used to impose narratives favorable to Russia and destabilize public sentiment.

The current campaign in Poland aims to sow discord between Ukrainians and Poles, discredit Ukrainian refugees, and reduce the level of public support for Ukraine. This wave coincides with a general intensification of the spread of anti-Ukrainian messages in the Polish-language segment of social networks. - the message says.

