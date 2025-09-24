Almost half of Poles believe Ukraine should agree to territorial losses to end the war

$41.380.13
September 23, 07:19 PM • 10823 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 19157 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 20010 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 19792 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 41044 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 25022 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 57885 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 41533 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 38739 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51401 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Popular news
Defense Forces liberated 360 km² of occupied territory - ZelenskyySeptember 23, 06:03 PM • 6130 views
Trump to talk to Orban about Hungary buying Russian oilSeptember 23, 06:21 PM • 6430 views
Europe aims to abandon Russian energy by 2027: von der Leyen meets with TrumpSeptember 23, 06:37 PM • 5814 views
NATO will not shoot down Russian planes: Rubio outlines conditionsSeptember 23, 06:48 PM • 17491 views
Russian Kursk region under drone attack: energy facilities damagedVideoSeptember 23, 08:05 PM • 4530 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 41050 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 32673 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 47429 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 48664 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 57889 views
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 17725 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 78903 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 40170 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 55221 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 106936 views
Almost half of Poles believe Ukraine should agree to territorial losses to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 260 views

A United Surveys poll for Wirtualna Polska showed that 48.8% of Poles are against Ukraine ceding territories in exchange for security guarantees. At the same time, 41.7% of respondents believe that Ukraine should agree to concessions for the sake of ending the war.

Almost half of Poles believe Ukraine should agree to territorial losses to end the war

Approximately 49% of Poles are convinced that Ukraine should not cede territories occupied by Russia, even in exchange for security guarantees. This is evidenced by the results of a United Surveys poll for Wirtualna Polska, reports UNN.

Details

Polish respondents were asked whether, in their opinion, Ukraine should agree to cede territory in exchange for security guarantees, weapons, and an end to the war.

It is noted that 41.7% of respondents said that Ukraine should agree to concessions (of which 17.2% chose the answer "definitely yes").

The opposite opinion is held by 48.8% of respondents (of whom 27.5% are "definitely against" such a step). The remaining 9.5% of Polish citizens surveyed could not answer.

Opponents of territorial concessions are mainly voters of Poland's coalition parties – the Civic Coalition, Poland 2050, and the Polish People's Party.

Voters of the right-wing opposition (Law and Justice and Confederation) were equally divided – 48% believe that Ukraine should cede territories and another 48% are against it.

The United Surveys poll for Wirtualna Polska was conducted on August 20-21, 2025, on a representative sample of 1,000 Polish respondents.

Recall

According to an IBRiS poll for Rzeczpospolita, 52.7% of Poles oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO, while only 33.5% support this idea.

The share of citizens supporting elections before the final end of the war has increased in Ukraine - poll19.09.25, 14:08 • 3197 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyPolitics
NATO
Ukraine
Poland