Approximately 49% of Poles are convinced that Ukraine should not cede territories occupied by Russia, even in exchange for security guarantees. This is evidenced by the results of a United Surveys poll for Wirtualna Polska, reports UNN.

Details

Polish respondents were asked whether, in their opinion, Ukraine should agree to cede territory in exchange for security guarantees, weapons, and an end to the war.

It is noted that 41.7% of respondents said that Ukraine should agree to concessions (of which 17.2% chose the answer "definitely yes").

The opposite opinion is held by 48.8% of respondents (of whom 27.5% are "definitely against" such a step). The remaining 9.5% of Polish citizens surveyed could not answer.

Opponents of territorial concessions are mainly voters of Poland's coalition parties – the Civic Coalition, Poland 2050, and the Polish People's Party.

Voters of the right-wing opposition (Law and Justice and Confederation) were equally divided – 48% believe that Ukraine should cede territories and another 48% are against it.

The United Surveys poll for Wirtualna Polska was conducted on August 20-21, 2025, on a representative sample of 1,000 Polish respondents.

Recall

According to an IBRiS poll for Rzeczpospolita, 52.7% of Poles oppose Ukraine's accession to NATO, while only 33.5% support this idea.

The share of citizens supporting elections before the final end of the war has increased in Ukraine - poll