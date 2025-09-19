The share of citizens supporting elections before the final end of the war has increased in Ukraine - poll

In Ukraine, the share of those who support holding elections before the final end of the war, but on the condition of a cessation of hostilities and security guarantees, has increased by 13%. This is reported by UNN with reference to the survey data of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Details

According to the survey results, the share of those who support holding elections after a ceasefire with security guarantees has been growing since March of this year. If in March there were 9% of such people, in September the figure rose to 22%.

Sociologists suggest that this may be due to a more substantive discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine recently.

At the same time, the majority of respondents (63%) believe that elections should take place after a final peace agreement and the complete end of the war. For comparison: in May 2025, 71% thought so, in March 2025 - 78%.

Addition

The survey was conducted from September 2 to 14 by telephone interviews in all territories controlled by the government of Ukraine. A total of 1023 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed.

Recall

