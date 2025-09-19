The share of citizens supporting elections before the final end of the war has increased in Ukraine - poll

$41.250.05
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
12:00 PM • 1312 views
European Commission presents 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what's included
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 9350 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
08:43 AM • 27293 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 44860 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 42735 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 64109 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 44101 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 51802 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 79220 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

SOF confirmed the destruction of the Russian Marine Corps logistics hub in the Kursk region: video shownVideoSeptember 19, 05:36 AM • 21794 views
Explosion occurred in Chernihiv amid an air raid alert07:04 AM • 21263 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: investigation launchedPhoto07:55 AM • 16742 views
Prosecutor killed in road accident in Zhytomyr: police looking for witnessesPhoto08:27 AM • 13796 views
European Commission adopted 19th package of sanctions against Russia: to be announced today10:27 AM • 14520 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
Exclusive
12:05 PM • 2172 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 9350 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 44860 views
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 53938 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 79220 views
Serhiy Marchenko
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - Media10:57 AM • 4964 views
Cadillac F1 signs massive partnership with Jim Beam ahead of 2026 debutPhotoVideo10:18 AM • 7236 views
Must-have sweaters for the autumn-winter 2025 wardrobe: Andre Tan advisesSeptember 18, 06:24 PM • 21303 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creationSeptember 18, 05:59 AM • 40492 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 38832 views
Mi-8
SWIFT
YouTube
ChatGPT
Financial Times

The share of citizens supporting elections before the final end of the war has increased in Ukraine - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

According to a KIIS poll, the share of Ukrainians who support elections before the end of the war, provided hostilities cease and security guarantees are in place, has risen to 22%. The majority of respondents (63%) still believe that elections should take place after a final peace agreement.

The share of citizens supporting elections before the final end of the war has increased in Ukraine - poll

In Ukraine, the share of those who support holding elections before the final end of the war, but on the condition of a cessation of hostilities and security guarantees, has increased by 13%. This is reported by UNN with reference to the survey data of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Details

According to the survey results, the share of those who support holding elections after a ceasefire with security guarantees has been growing since March of this year. If in March there were 9% of such people, in September the figure rose to 22%.

Sociologists suggest that this may be due to a more substantive discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine recently.

At the same time, the majority of respondents (63%) believe that elections should take place after a final peace agreement and the complete end of the war. For comparison: in May 2025, 71% thought so, in March 2025 - 78%.

Addition

The survey was conducted from September 2 to 14 by telephone interviews in all territories controlled by the government of Ukraine. A total of 1023 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed.

Recall

According to the survey, 54% of Ukrainians aged 18 and over who are not serving in the military are ready to join the Defense Forces.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology
Ukraine