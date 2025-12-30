"Putin seeks to disrupt agreements reached in Mar-a-Lago": Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on "attack" on dictator's residence

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that Russia's reports of an alleged attack on Vladimir Putin's residence are another false flag operation by the Kremlin. This was stated in the ministry's message on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

"The latest Kremlin false flag operation to justify possible strikes on Ukraine is nothing new," the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

They also recalled the failed "drone attack" on the Kremlin - Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to strike the official residence of the Russian president with a drone on the night of May 3, 2023.

"Putin is not only planning a massive attack on Kyiv, he is seeking to disrupt the achievements agreed upon yesterday in Mar-a-Lago," the ministry concluded.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claims that Ukraine attacked the state residence of the Russian president in the Novgorod region with 91 drones. He threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position, despite not intending to withdraw from the negotiation process with the United States.

Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence