"Putin seeks to disrupt agreements reached in Mar-a-Lago": Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on "attack" on dictator's residence

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
04:26 AM • 9106 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 15263 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 17469 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 25268 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 27409 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 21500 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 22971 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22633 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20671 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 23787 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
5.4m/s
69%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lavrov insists that Ukrainians from Russia should participate in the presidential elections in UkraineDecember 29, 11:30 PM • 12287 views
Latvia has completely fenced itself off from Russia with a 280-kilometer fenceDecember 30, 01:32 AM • 4914 views
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeedDecember 30, 01:50 AM • 18689 views
Ukraine received emergency vehicles as part of humanitarian support from Kazakhstan - Ministry of HealthPhotoDecember 30, 02:26 AM • 11970 views
US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vessel04:04 AM • 3864 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 38145 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 39017 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 41702 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 160245 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 200568 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Yahya Sinwar
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Gaza Strip
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 20575 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 33573 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 42408 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 52912 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 160245 views
Actual
Technology
Fox News
Social network
Gold
9K720 Iskander

"Putin seeks to disrupt agreements reached in Mar-a-Lago": Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on "attack" on dictator's residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Russia's reports of an attack on Putin's residence a false flag operation. This was done to justify possible strikes on Ukraine and disrupt agreements in Mar-a-Lago.

"Putin seeks to disrupt agreements reached in Mar-a-Lago": Lithuanian Foreign Ministry on "attack" on dictator's residence

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania stated that Russia's reports of an alleged attack on Vladimir Putin's residence are another false flag operation by the Kremlin. This was stated in the ministry's message on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

"The latest Kremlin false flag operation to justify possible strikes on Ukraine is nothing new," the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

They also recalled the failed "drone attack" on the Kremlin - Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to strike the official residence of the Russian president with a drone on the night of May 3, 2023.

"Putin is not only planning a massive attack on Kyiv, he is seeking to disrupt the achievements agreed upon yesterday in Mar-a-Lago," the ministry concluded.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claims that Ukraine attacked the state residence of the Russian president in the Novgorod region with 91 drones. He threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position, despite not intending to withdraw from the negotiation process with the United States.

Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence29.12.25, 17:53 • 22971 view

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Lithuania
Ukraine
Kyiv