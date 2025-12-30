Anthony Joshua in Nigeria car crash: Boxer in stable condition in hospital - Sky News

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
04:26 AM • 8258 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 14303 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 16647 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 24426 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 26714 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 21182 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 22715 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22551 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20581 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 23673 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Ukraine and the US prepared a package of solutions for post-war reconstruction and economic growth during negotiations in Mar-a-LagoDecember 29, 10:37 PM • 4604 views
Lavrov insists that Ukrainians from Russia should participate in the presidential elections in UkraineDecember 29, 11:30 PM • 11573 views
Latvia has completely fenced itself off from Russia with a 280-kilometer fenceDecember 30, 01:32 AM • 3788 views
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeedDecember 30, 01:50 AM • 17974 views
Ukraine received emergency vehicles as part of humanitarian support from Kazakhstan - Ministry of HealthPhotoDecember 30, 02:26 AM • 11263 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 37456 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 38359 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 41543 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 159466 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 199954 views
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 20220 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 33212 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 42120 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 52627 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 159466 views
Anthony Joshua in Nigeria car crash: Boxer in stable condition in hospital - Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

British boxer Anthony Joshua is in stable condition after a car crash in Nigeria that killed two people. The accident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when Joshua's car collided with a truck.

Anthony Joshua in Nigeria car crash: Boxer in stable condition in hospital - Sky News

British boxer Anthony Joshua is in stable condition after a car accident in Nigeria. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Two people died as a result of the road accident: Joshua himself ended up in the hospital. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed his "deepest condolences" to the boxer after the "tragic accident."

The accident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway near Sagamu, about 30 miles from Lagos - Nigeria's former capital, around noon local time.

Police said the bodies of the two victims were taken to the hospital morgue in Sagamu, and the circumstances of the accident are currently being investigated. Nigerian authorities expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

Recall

Joshua's car crashed into a stationary truck while overtaking at speed.

Yevhen Ustimenko

