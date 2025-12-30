Anthony Joshua in Nigeria car crash: Boxer in stable condition in hospital - Sky News

British boxer Anthony Joshua is in stable condition after a car accident in Nigeria. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Two people died as a result of the road accident: Joshua himself ended up in the hospital. Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed his "deepest condolences" to the boxer after the "tragic accident."

The accident occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway near Sagamu, about 30 miles from Lagos - Nigeria's former capital, around noon local time.

Police said the bodies of the two victims were taken to the hospital morgue in Sagamu, and the circumstances of the accident are currently being investigated. Nigerian authorities expressed condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased.

Recall

Joshua's car crashed into a stationary truck while overtaking at speed.