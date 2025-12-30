Russia does not fulfill its obligations: Navrotsky urged Trump not to trust Putin

Polish President Karol Nawrocki urged US President Donald Trump, amid talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not to trust Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to Polsat News.

Details

Marcin Przydacz, head of the Bureau of International Policy at the Polish President's Office, noted: Nawrocki, during a conversation with Trump, emphasized that Russians should not be trusted, as they do not adhere to any agreements.

It was explicitly stated: Vladimir Putin should not be trusted - Przydacz said.

According to the Polish representative, the more people Trump respects and trusts convey this reality to him, the less chance there is that the White House will listen to those who spread pro-Russian narratives.

Recall

On December 19, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held his first official meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw. The leaders discussed security, economic, and historical issues.

Karol Nawrocki also stated that the joint work of Ukraine and Poland on sensitive historical issues deprives Russia of the opportunity to use them for disinformation and attempts to divide the two states.