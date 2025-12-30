$42.220.15
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

After Russian attacks, residents in 3 regions are without electricity, 75,000 in Chernihiv region, schedules are not yet possible in parts of Kyiv and 2 regions - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

As a result of enemy shelling in Chernihiv region, more than 75,000 consumers are without electricity, and settlements in Kharkiv and Sumy regions are also de-energized. Due to large-scale destruction, there are no blackout schedules on the left bank of Kyiv, Kyiv region, and Odesa region.

After Russian attacks, residents in 3 regions are without electricity, 75,000 in Chernihiv region, schedules are not yet possible in parts of Kyiv and 2 regions - Ministry of Energy

The Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in Chernihiv region, leaving 75,000 consumers without electricity there, with power outages in two other regions, the left bank of Kyiv, parts of Kyiv region and Odesa region without schedules, and due to bad weather, part of Ternopil region is without electricity, reported the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

"Tonight, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Chernihiv region. As of this morning, more than 75,000 consumers remain without electricity. There are also completely or partially de-energized settlements in Kharkiv and Sumy regions," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Emergency restoration work is ongoing.

"Some energy facilities have already been repeatedly subjected to enemy attacks. Each restoration requires significant time and resources, as the level of damage in the regions varies. It is precisely because of the scale of destruction that it is currently impossible to return to hourly shutdown schedules on the left bank of Kyiv, in a number of districts of Kyiv region and in Odesa region," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Energy workers, as indicated, are working around the clock to eliminate the consequences of the attacks as quickly as possible.

Situation at ZNPP

"Regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP: emergency restoration work on the power transmission line has been completed. This will allow for more stable and reliable power supply to the plant in case of damage or disconnection of the Dniprovska overhead line due to shelling by the occupiers. At the same time, Russian shelling has repeatedly led to damage to the ZNPP power lines and caused 12 blackouts at the plant," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Outage schedules

As reported by Ukrenergo, as a result of previous massive missile and drone attacks on the energy system, today in most regions of Ukraine, consumption restriction measures are being applied: power restriction schedules for industry and business, and hourly outages for all categories of consumers.

Consumption

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption shows a downward trend. Today, December 30, as of 9:30 a.m., its level was 4.5% lower than at the same time the previous day. The reason is the clear weather in the western and central regions of Ukraine. This leads to the efficient operation of household solar power plants and a corresponding decrease in energy consumption from the general grid.

On December 29, the daily maximum consumption was in the morning - 3.1% lower than the maximum of the previous working day. The reason is higher air temperature in most regions, compared to the end of last week.

"In regions where hourly outages are applied today, the need for economical energy consumption remains. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 11:00 p.m.," Ukrenergo noted.

Consequences of bad weather

"Due to unfavorable weather conditions (strong wind, wet snow sticking) - as of morning, 14 settlements in Ternopil region remain without power," Ukrenergo reported.

Repair crews of the oblenergo, as indicated, are working to restore damaged lines.

Julia Shramko

Society Economy
