Unmanned Systems Forces launched a massive strike on Russian drone training facilities in Donetsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 364 views

Fighters of the SBS of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a massive attack on storage, equipment, and launch preparation sites for "Shahed", "Gerbera", and "Geran" drones on the territory of Donetsk Airport.

Unmanned Systems Forces launched a massive strike on Russian drone training facilities in Donetsk

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces on the night of December 30 inflicted a massive strike on the facilities for storing, equipping, and preparing for the launch of "Shahed", "Gerbera", and "Geran" drones on the territory of Donetsk airport, which is under temporary occupation. This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, showing a video, UNN reports.

Details

The operation was developed by the intelligence department of the 414th Separate Brigade "Madyar's Birds" of the SBS together with the newly created deep strike center of the Unmanned Systems Forces Group.

 - the post says.

The targets hit included the "Geran/Shahed" logistics hub, the pre-flight preparation and maintenance point for "Geran", "Shahed" and "Gerbera" drones, the central warehouse for warheads for these drones, and the accumulation warehouse for "Gerbera" UAVs.

In addition, it is reported that a concentration point for enemy personnel and technical staff, who were preparing and pre-launch servicing the drones, was hit.

SBS is gaining momentum

- writes "Madyar".

Recall

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat of Russian GRU special forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. More than 120 servicemen of the 14th GRU special forces brigade of the Russian Federation were eliminated or wounded.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donetsk