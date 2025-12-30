The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has decided to rename the P. I. Tchaikovsky National Music Academy of Ukraine. From now on, the institution is called the National Music Academy of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture, writes UNN.

We continue the process of decolonization of Ukrainian culture. The decision was made in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Condemnation and Prohibition of Propaganda of Russian Imperial Policy in Ukraine and the Decolonization of Toponymy", as well as the laws "On Higher Education" and "On Culture" - said Tetiana Berezhna, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture of Ukraine.

The commission determined that the use of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's name in the name of the institution is a symbol of Russian imperial policy and does not comply with current legislation. The Ministry of Culture exercised its powers and decided to rename it.

According to the order, the Rector of the Academy must submit the Statute in a new version within the established period and ensure the implementation of all procedures related to the change of name. The necessary changes will also be made to the constituent documents and the contract of the head of the institution - reported in the post.

People's Deputy Zheleznyak reported that 602 amendments were submitted to the bill on renaming "kopeck" to "shah". Their consideration in the Rada is scheduled for December 17, and the law itself - for January 13.