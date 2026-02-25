Ukrainian unfurled the largest national flag on Mount Kilimanjaro
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian entrepreneur and athlete Roman Maslov independently unfurled the largest national flag on Uhuru Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. The 3x4.5 m canvas was unfurled at an altitude of 5895 meters.
Details
It is noted that the achievement combined incredible physical endurance and patriotism.
Maslov successfully ascended Uhuru Peak - the highest point of Mount Kilimanjaro at an altitude of 5895 meters. The main feature of this ascent was the establishment of a national record of Ukraine in the category of Sports and Sizes, as Roman Maslov independently unfurled the largest national flag ever raised to such a height by one person at the summit.
It is indicated that the 3x4.5 m canvas was unfurled on the "roof of Africa", which required special concentration from the athlete in high-altitude conditions.
Recall
Last year, five Ukrainian soldiers with injuries and amputated limbs climbed Kilimanjaro. The servicemen overcame the height of 5895 meters after four months of training.