Ukrainian unfurled the largest national flag on Mount Kilimanjaro

Ukrainian entrepreneur and athlete Roman Maslov set a personal record on Kilimanjaro - he independently unfurled the largest national flag. This was reported on the official website of the Book of Records of Ukraine, informs UNN.

It is noted that the achievement combined incredible physical endurance and patriotism.

Maslov successfully ascended Uhuru Peak - the highest point of Mount Kilimanjaro at an altitude of 5895 meters. The main feature of this ascent was the establishment of a national record of Ukraine in the category of Sports and Sizes, as Roman Maslov independently unfurled the largest national flag ever raised to such a height by one person at the summit.