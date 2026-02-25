$43.300.02
February 24, 06:45 PM • 7616 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 13296 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 12230 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 12454 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 12399 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 13318 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 14109 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13141 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 24930 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 13846 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Ukrainian unfurled the largest national flag on Mount Kilimanjaro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Ukrainian entrepreneur and athlete Roman Maslov independently unfurled the largest national flag on Uhuru Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro. The 3x4.5 m canvas was unfurled at an altitude of 5895 meters.

Ukrainian unfurled the largest national flag on Mount Kilimanjaro

Ukrainian entrepreneur and athlete Roman Maslov set a personal record on Kilimanjaro - he independently unfurled the largest national flag. This was reported on the official website of the Book of Records of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the achievement combined incredible physical endurance and patriotism.

Maslov successfully ascended Uhuru Peak - the highest point of Mount Kilimanjaro at an altitude of 5895 meters. The main feature of this ascent was the establishment of a national record of Ukraine in the category of Sports and Sizes, as Roman Maslov independently unfurled the largest national flag ever raised to such a height by one person at the summit.

- the report says.

It is indicated that the 3x4.5 m canvas was unfurled on the "roof of Africa", which required special concentration from the athlete in high-altitude conditions.

Recall

Last year, five Ukrainian soldiers with injuries and amputated limbs climbed Kilimanjaro. The servicemen overcame the height of 5895 meters after four months of training.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietySports
Ukraine