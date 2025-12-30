$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
12:27 PM • 550 views
Publications
Exclusives
Russian FPV drone attacked a car in Zaporizhzhia region, driver killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

A 61-year-old man was killed in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack. The occupiers hit a car driving on a road in Veselianka, Zaporizhzhia district, with a drone.

Russian FPV drone attacked a car in Zaporizhzhia region, driver killed

A 61-year-old man died in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of an attack by a Russian FPV drone. This was reported on social media by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

The occupiers struck a car with a drone that was driving on the road in Veselianka, Zaporizhzhia district. As Fedorov noted, the car was damaged, and the driver died on the spot.

Recall

On the night of December 30, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the shelling, an industrial infrastructure facility was damaged: one person was injured. Private houses near the impact site were damaged by the blast wave.

UNN also reported that on December 26, Russian occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on a house in Zaporizhzhia district. One person died, and three more were injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia