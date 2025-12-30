Kyiv Metro changes train schedule on January 1 and 2: the reason has been revealed

On Wednesday, January 1, and Thursday, January 2, the train schedule on all three lines of the capital's subway will be changed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official portal of Kyiv.

Details

The municipal enterprise "Kyiv Metro" stated that this is due to the predicted decrease in passenger traffic on these days.

On January 1, during the morning rush hour, the train interval will be 3-4 minutes. After the rush hour and throughout the day, the waiting time for a train will be about 5-6 minutes. On January 2, trains will run at an interval of 3-4 minutes throughout the day, including during the morning and evening rush hours. On January 3 and 4, the usual weekend train schedules will be in effect - 6-7 minutes - the message says.

