Kyiv Metro changes train schedule on January 1 and 2: the reason has been revealed

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
09:46 AM • 1764 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
04:26 AM • 10851 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 17377 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 19327 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 27069 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 28831 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 22205 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 23507 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22956 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20986 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3m/s
76%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Latvia has completely fenced itself off from Russia with a 280-kilometer fenceDecember 30, 01:32 AM • 7760 views
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeedDecember 30, 01:50 AM • 20322 views
Ukraine received emergency vehicles as part of humanitarian support from Kazakhstan - Ministry of HealthPhotoDecember 30, 02:26 AM • 13601 views
Russia launched a disinformation campaign regarding Bulgaria's transition to the euroDecember 30, 02:49 AM • 4856 views
US eliminated narco-terrorists in the Pacific Ocean: details of the strike on the vesselDecember 30, 04:04 AM • 6756 views
Publications
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto09:46 AM • 1724 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 39920 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 40644 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 42122 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 162216 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Israel
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 21426 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 34468 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 43122 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 53632 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 162224 views
Actual
Technology
Fox News
Social network
Heating
Gold

Kyiv Metro changes train schedule on January 1 and 2: the reason has been revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

On January 1 and 2, 2020, the train schedule on all three lines of the Kyiv Metro will be changed due to the predicted decrease in passenger traffic. On January 1, the interval between trains will be 3-4 minutes in the morning and 5-6 minutes in the afternoon, on January 2 - 3-4 minutes throughout the day.

Kyiv Metro changes train schedule on January 1 and 2: the reason has been revealed

On Wednesday, January 1, and Thursday, January 2, the train schedule on all three lines of the capital's subway will be changed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official portal of Kyiv.

Details

The municipal enterprise "Kyiv Metro" stated that this is due to the predicted decrease in passenger traffic on these days.

On January 1, during the morning rush hour, the train interval will be 3-4 minutes. After the rush hour and throughout the day, the waiting time for a train will be about 5-6 minutes. On January 2, trains will run at an interval of 3-4 minutes throughout the day, including during the morning and evening rush hours. On January 3 and 4, the usual weekend train schedules will be in effect - 6-7 minutes

- the message says.

Recall

Ukrainians have already purchased 40,000 tickets under the "3000 km across Ukraine" program.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyiv
New Year
Kyiv Metro
Kyiv