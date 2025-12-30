"Russia has still not provided any credible evidence": Sybiha on the "attack" on Putin's residence

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha commented on Russia's statements about an alleged attack on Putin's residence. He wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Almost a day has passed, and Russia still has not provided any credible evidence for its accusations against Ukraine of an alleged "attack on Putin's residence." And it will not. Because there is none. There was no such attack. - reads the post.

Sybiha noted that "with disappointment and concern, we took note of the statements of the Emirati, Indian, and Pakistani sides, which expressed their concern about an attack that did not happen."

He added that this is especially strange given that all three states made no official statements when "a real Russian missile hit a real building of the Ukrainian government on September 7, 2025."

"Russia has a long track record of false statements - this is their signature. For example, Russia claimed it would not attack Ukraine in early 2022. They also often accuse others of what they themselves plan to do. Their words should never be taken at face value," Sybiha emphasized, adding that such reactions to Russia's baseless manipulative statements only play into Russian propaganda and encourage Moscow to further atrocities and lies.

"We call on all states to act responsibly and refrain from reacting to unverified accusations - this undermines the constructive peace process that has recently been moving forward," the Ukrainian diplomat wrote.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claims that Ukraine attacked the state residence of the Russian president in the Novgorod region with 91 drones. He threatened that Moscow would review its negotiating position, despite having no intention of withdrawing from the negotiation process with the United States.

