18-year-old Ukrainian Nikita Sheremet set two records in one swim at the European Aquatics Championships 2025

$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
04:56 PM • 4088 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 13228 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
12:31 PM • 15969 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 28113 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 17591 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 18834 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 18947 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 27618 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 45394 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 36454 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.5m/s
91%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 22642 views
Clashes at the "Zhovten" sanatorium near Kyiv: what does businessman Kaufman have to do with it?December 4, 11:36 AM • 12751 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 19854 views
Macron warned that the US could "betray" Ukraine - media leaked conversation of EU leaders12:47 PM • 10325 views
"After St. Nicholas Day": Ukrenergo gives forecast on reduction of blackouts01:45 PM • 6590 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 13219 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity12:21 PM • 19996 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 28104 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 38400 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 65167 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Belgium
Chernihiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideo02:10 PM • 5354 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 22775 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 25489 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 70308 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 73209 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Film

18-year-old Ukrainian Nikita Sheremet set two records in one swim at the European Aquatics Championships 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

Nikita Sheremet set a world junior record and updated the adult record of Ukraine at the European Championships in Lublin. This happened during the men's 4x50m freestyle relay.

18-year-old Ukrainian Nikita Sheremet set two records in one swim at the European Aquatics Championships 2025

Ukrainian swimmer Nikita Sheremet set two records in one swim at the European Championship in Lublin. He surpassed the world junior record and updated the adult record of Ukraine. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee, UNN reports.

The European Short Course Swimming Championships are underway in Lublin, where Ukraine made a name for itself on the very first day of the finals with an incredible result. During the men's 4×50m freestyle relay, the team was represented by Nikita Sheremet, Illia Linnik, Vladyslav Bukhov, and Stepan Babenko. In the final, the Ukrainian national team won fourth place, updating the Ukrainian record for the second time in a day.

- the message says.

In the qualification, the 4×50m relay finished with a national record - 1:24.71. In the final, they fought for a medal until the last stage and eventually finished fourth, again improving the record - 1:23.92.

The key was Nikita Sheremet's stage, who swam his 50 meters in an astonishing 20.84 seconds. This result allowed him to: surpass the world junior record of Dutchman Kenzo Simons (20.98; 2019); update the adult record of Ukraine, which Andriy Govorov held since 2016 (20.96).

- added the NOC.

Recall

In August, Ukrainian swimmer Nikita Sheremet won "gold" in the 50m freestyle. This happened in the final of the World Junior Championships in Otopeni, Romania.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Gold
National Olympic Committee
Lublin
Ukraine