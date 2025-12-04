18-year-old Ukrainian Nikita Sheremet set two records in one swim at the European Aquatics Championships 2025

Ukrainian swimmer Nikita Sheremet set two records in one swim at the European Championship in Lublin. He surpassed the world junior record and updated the adult record of Ukraine. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee, UNN reports.

The European Short Course Swimming Championships are underway in Lublin, where Ukraine made a name for itself on the very first day of the finals with an incredible result. During the men's 4×50m freestyle relay, the team was represented by Nikita Sheremet, Illia Linnik, Vladyslav Bukhov, and Stepan Babenko. In the final, the Ukrainian national team won fourth place, updating the Ukrainian record for the second time in a day. - the message says.

In the qualification, the 4×50m relay finished with a national record - 1:24.71. In the final, they fought for a medal until the last stage and eventually finished fourth, again improving the record - 1:23.92.

The key was Nikita Sheremet's stage, who swam his 50 meters in an astonishing 20.84 seconds. This result allowed him to: surpass the world junior record of Dutchman Kenzo Simons (20.98; 2019); update the adult record of Ukraine, which Andriy Govorov held since 2016 (20.96). - added the NOC.

In August, Ukrainian swimmer Nikita Sheremet won "gold" in the 50m freestyle. This happened in the final of the World Junior Championships in Otopeni, Romania.