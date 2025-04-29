Ukrainian gymnast Chepurnyi won the “gold” of the World Cup

Nazar Chepurny became the winner of the 2025 World Cup standings in artistic gymnastics on parallel bars. In total, in the 2025 competitive season, the Ukrainian took part in 4 out of 6 stages of the World Cup and won 8 medals.

This is reported by the National Olympic Committee and the national Olympic team of Ukraine writes UNN.

Nazar Chepurny is the winner of the 2025 World Cup in artistic gymnastics on parallel bars! - says the NOC.

The committee also reported that thanks to hard work and stable results in the continuation of the competitive season in the world market, Chepurny won "gold" in Doha, silver - in Cottbus, took fifth place in Baku and eighth - in Cairo.

In the 2025 competitive season, Nazar Chepurny took part in 4 out of 6 stages of the World Cup and won 8 medals: 2 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze - add to the NOC.

Nazar has two main starts of the season ahead - the European Championship in May and the World Championship in October.

