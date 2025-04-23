$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 22175 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 48285 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 79805 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 86451 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 106863 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 163347 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 122129 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226810 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119576 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85535 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Ukrainian Cup semi-final: pairings, where to watch, who is the bookmakers' favorite

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

The semi-finals of the Ukrainian Cup will take place today: Bukovyna-Dynamo (16:00, DiviSport) and Polissya-Shakhtar (18:00, YouTube channel Polissya). Bookmakers give preference to Dynamo and Shakhtar.

Ukrainian Cup semi-final: pairings, where to watch, who is the bookmakers' favorite

The finalists of the Ukrainian Cup will be determined today, April 23. In the first semi-final match in Lviv, the first-league "Bukovyna" will play against Kyiv's "Dynamo". After the first match, the second match of the Cup will start immediately, in which Zhytomyr's "Polissya" will host Donetsk's "Shakhtar", writes UNN.

Details 

"Bukovyna" - "Dynamo" 

The first semi-final match of the Cup will be held at the "Ukraine" stadium. The match will start at 16:00, and you can watch it live on the Youtube channel "DiviSport". 

The match will take place in Lviv, not in the hometown of "Bukovyna" Chernivtsi, because according to the Regulations of the Ukrainian Cup, matches, starting from the quarter-final stage of the tournament, must be held in stadiums that meet the standards of stadium categories 3 and 4 or be on the list of stadiums that have the right to host UPL matches. 

"The Committee on Stadiums and Safety of Competitions of the UAF allowed us to hold the quarter-final cup match against "Victoria" of Sumy in Chernivtsi, as the football club "Bukovyna" carried out the necessary work at the stadium and eliminated all shortcomings and comments in the time allotted for this. Also, one of the factors was that both teams are representatives of the First League. But our stadium is still not suitable for all the necessary criteria for holding the 1/2 final match of the Ukrainian Cup", - stated in the club. 

Chernivtsi "Bukovyna" started its journey to the semi-finals from 1/64, where in a penalty shootout they beat Ternopil's "Nyva" (1:1 in regular time; 4:2 on penalties), in 1/32 they beat "Prykarpattia" minimally (1:0), in 1/16 - moremohla FC "Mykolaiv" - 1:2, in 1/8 - eliminated FC "Probi Horodenka" from the tournament - 2:1, and in 1/4 - "Victoria" from Sumy - 2:1.

Currently, "Bukovyna" is in last place in the First League in the promotion group and has theoretically lost its chances of promotion. It should be noted that this is only the 8th case in the history of the tournament when a team from the First League reached the semi-finals.

Instead, "Dynamo" started its journey immediately from 1/8: they passed "Vorskla" - 2:1, in the quarter-finals they beat "Rukh" - 1:0. In addition, Kyivans are confidently moving towards their 17th championship in the Ukrainian Premier League, defeating the capital's "Obolon" on Friday. 

Dynamo winger Yarmolenko equals Rebrov in the number of goals for the 'white-blues' in the UPL18.04.25, 21:29 • 9927 views

In its history, "Bukovyna" and "Dynamo" have met 6 times and it was in the distant 90s. In 5 matches, "Dynamo" won and only once a draw - it happened on April 23, 1992. 

Bookmakers give a confident victory to "Dynamo", which can be bet on with a coefficient of - 1.2. On the victory of "Bukovyna" - 14. 

The main referee of this game is Maxim Kozyryatsky from Zaporizhia. In the current season, he refereed two matches of Kyivans, in which "Dynamo" defeated "Rukh" (2:0) and "Chernomorets" (3:1).

"Polissya" - "Shakhtar" 

In another match, "Polissya" and "Shakhtar" will meet at the Central Stadium in Zhytomyr. The starting whistle will sound at 18:00 Kyiv time. Oleksandr Denysov, marketing director of "Polissya", said that the Zhytomyr club is ready to organize a free broadcast of the semi-final match of the Ukrainian Cup against "Shakhtar" for fans from all over the world.

"Since "Polissya" hosts "Shakhtar" in Zhytomyr in the semi-finals of the Ukrainian Cup, we own the television rights to this game. And this is a great opportunity to make a pleasant surprise for all Ukrainian fans. Club President Gennady Butkevych initiated the decision that "Polissya" will produce a high-quality television broadcast at its own expense and provide a studio to discuss the game before, during and after the match. This broadcast will be available for free viewing on the YouTube channel "Polissya". The club, owning worldwide rights, will make it possible for all fans from anywhere in the world to watch the match. In other words, "Polissya", namely the president, wants to make a gift to all fans in Ukraine and around the world", - said Denysov. 

The main referee of this game is Dmytro Panchyshyn. 

The match will be especially important for both teams. "Shakhtar", who sensationally lost to Kovaliv "Kolos" on the weekend, which practically lost the chances for the championship, will try to win at least one trophy this season. 

In addition, the "miners" failed to beat the "wolves" twice this season - two defeats with a minimal score of 1:0. 

The match is also important for "Polissya", because the Cup final will be held at the "Polissya" stadium in Zhytomyr. 

Like "Dynamo", "Polissya" and "Shakhtar" started their journey to the semi-finals immediately from the 1/8 finals. Zhytomyr residents first beat "Kryvbas" - 2:1, and in the quarter-finals minimally "Veres" - 1:0.

The "miners" in 1/8 defeated "Zorya" - 1:0 and in the quarter-finals "Oleksandria" - 1:0.

Bookmakers give preference to "Shakhtar", on whose victory you can bet with a coefficient of - 1.7. On the victory of "Polissya" - 4.5. 

“Polissya” - “Shakhtar” in the UPL match 
“Polissya” - “Shakhtar” in the UPL match 
Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Serhiy Rebrov
FC Shakhtar Donetsk
FC Dynamo Kyiv
Ukraine
Kyiv
