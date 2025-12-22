$42.250.09
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
02:35 PM • 14118 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
02:00 PM • 13269 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 15595 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
01:06 PM • 18484 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
December 22, 11:25 AM • 18541 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 19177 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17254 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13228 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12351 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
02:35 PM • 14105 views
Consoles become a luxury: AI boom deprives gamers of cheap memory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

The world is experiencing a shortage of DRAM chips, threatening the PlayStation, Xbox, and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 markets with a new price hike. Memory manufacturers are reorienting towards high-profit solutions for AI data centers, reducing the production of consumer devices.

Consoles become a luxury: AI boom deprives gamers of cheap memory

The global race for AI power has caused a shortage of DRAM chips, threatening the PlayStation, Xbox, and upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 markets with a new price hike. This is stated in a Reuters article, writes UNN.

Details

The video game industry is under double pressure: after the tariff crisis, the industry was hit by a component shortage. Memory manufacturers, such as Micron, are massively reorienting themselves towards highly profitable solutions for AI data centers, reducing the production of products for consumer devices. In particular, Micron has already announced the cessation of production of the popular Crucial brand.

Price blow to gamers' budgets

Since memory accounts for about 20% of the cost of gaming equipment, analysts predict an inevitable increase in device prices. Console manufacturers, who usually operate with minimal markups, will no longer be able to curb the increase in production costs.

  • Gaming consoles: expected price increase of 10–15% over the next two years.
    • Gaming PCs: cost could skyrocket by 30%.

      Since memory accounts for approximately one-fifth of the total cost of PC components, this hits manufacturers hard.

      – said Joost van Druynen, professor at New York University's Stern School of Business.

      Forecast for 2026: delays and shortages

      The situation will worsen: according to Counterpoint Research, memory prices rose by 30% in the last three months of 2025 alone, and an additional 20% jump is expected in early 2026. This comes against the backdrop of an already recorded 50% increase in component costs since the beginning of the year.

      Giants like Dell, Lenovo, and CyberPowerPC have already announced or are planning price increases in the near future. Gamers should prepare not only for higher costs but also for possible delays in the release of new gaming systems in 2026.

      Chinese AI giants Zhipu and MiniMax reveal revenues ahead of IPO

