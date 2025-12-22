$42.340.00
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 19464 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 25455 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 33900 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 33488 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 45335 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 70355 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 79347 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45267 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 38420 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
Chinese AI giants Zhipu and MiniMax reveal revenues ahead of IPO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Chinese startups Zhipu AI and MiniMax, competitors of OpenAI, have undergone listing hearings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The companies have disclosed their financial performance for the first time, preparing for an IPO in January 2026.

Chinese AI giants Zhipu and MiniMax reveal revenues ahead of IPO

Chinese startups Zhipu AI and MiniMax, considered the main competitors of OpenAI in China, have passed listing hearings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The companies have for the first time disclosed their financial performance, preparing for a fierce battle for the title of China's "first public large language model developer." This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Despite their "unicorn" status, the financial results of Chinese players are still significantly inferior to their Western counterparts.

Zhipu AI (graduates of Tsinghua University) in 2024 received revenue of $44.4 million (312.4 million yuan).

MiniMax (focused on video editing and AI companions) declared $30.5 million.

For comparison, OpenAI's expected annual revenue this year reaches $13 billion, and Anthropic's – $9 billion. However, Chinese companies have much more modest valuations – approximately $4 billion each.

Path to listing and investors

Both startups are supported by tech giants Alibaba and Tencent. The stock market debut is expected to take place in January 2026, which will allow the companies to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for further model development.

These companies are in a fierce race to become the first domestic generative artificial intelligence startups to go public 

– market analysts note.

Zhipu AI is currently focused on creating solutions for government agencies, while MiniMax is actively scaling consumer products, such as the Talkie app, which already has millions of users.

Stepan Haftko

