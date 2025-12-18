Tech Giants Back Trump: Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia Join "Mission Genesis"

Two dozen leading artificial intelligence developers have entered into an agreement with the US federal government to participate in the large-scale "Mission Genesis" initiative. The Donald Trump administration's project aims to integrate AI technologies into scientific research, energy projects, and industrial production to strengthen the country's technological leadership. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Among the signatories of the memorandum are key market players such as OpenAI, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon Web Services, and Google. As part of the mission, companies will gain access to the computing power of national laboratories of the Department of Energy and federal databases. This will allow scientists to significantly accelerate the modeling of complex processes and automate experiments.

The use of advanced artificial intelligence for science will significantly increase the productivity of American scientists and researchers. Mission Genesis will help American scientists automate experiment design, accelerate modeling, and create predictive models that will lead to breakthroughs in energy, manufacturing, drug discovery, and more. – said Michael Kratsios, head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Energy Challenge and Political Battles

The presidential administration views AI development as a priority, while working to simplify regulatory norms and find new power sources for energy-intensive data centers. Trump has already taken steps to limit state-level rules that, in his opinion, hinder the industry's development.

At the same time, such a policy faces criticism. Opponents emphasize that the lack of strict control creates risks associated with deepfakes, user safety, and algorithmic bias. Despite this, the White House is betting on the speed of innovation implementation, hoping to significantly reduce the time for scientific discoveries.

