Tech Giants Back Trump: Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia Join "Mission Genesis"

Exclusive
02:21 PM • 2268 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 3580 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 8994 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 12134 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 10306 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 15494 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10178 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 7866 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 23227 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM • 20199 views
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and RussiaDecember 19, 05:23 AM • 12649 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned09:27 AM • 6636 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 16620 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 13710 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 15865 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:39 AM • 15494 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 16090 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
09:00 AM • 23227 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
December 18, 03:30 PM • 49748 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 56464 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 38468 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 36982 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 43356 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 48354 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

Tech Giants Back Trump: Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia Join "Mission Genesis"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4626 views

Leading AI developers, including Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia, have entered into an agreement with the US government to participate in "Mission Genesis." The Trump administration's project integrates AI into scientific research, energy, and manufacturing to strengthen the country's technological leadership.

Tech Giants Back Trump: Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia Join "Mission Genesis"

Two dozen leading artificial intelligence developers have entered into an agreement with the US federal government to participate in the large-scale "Mission Genesis" initiative. The Donald Trump administration's project aims to integrate AI technologies into scientific research, energy projects, and industrial production to strengthen the country's technological leadership. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Among the signatories of the memorandum are key market players such as OpenAI, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon Web Services, and Google. As part of the mission, companies will gain access to the computing power of national laboratories of the Department of Energy and federal databases. This will allow scientists to significantly accelerate the modeling of complex processes and automate experiments.

The use of advanced artificial intelligence for science will significantly increase the productivity of American scientists and researchers. Mission Genesis will help American scientists automate experiment design, accelerate modeling, and create predictive models that will lead to breakthroughs in energy, manufacturing, drug discovery, and more.

– said Michael Kratsios, head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Energy Challenge and Political Battles

The presidential administration views AI development as a priority, while working to simplify regulatory norms and find new power sources for energy-intensive data centers. Trump has already taken steps to limit state-level rules that, in his opinion, hinder the industry's development.

At the same time, such a policy faces criticism. Opponents emphasize that the lack of strict control creates risks associated with deepfakes, user safety, and algorithmic bias. Despite this, the White House is betting on the speed of innovation implementation, hoping to significantly reduce the time for scientific discoveries.

Trump Media's merger with nuclear startup TAE valued at $6 billion18.12.25, 21:06 • 3246 views

Stepan Haftko

