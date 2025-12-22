$42.250.09
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Trump blocked 5 large-scale wind projects due to "national security threat"

Kyiv • UNN

The US has suspended the lease of five major offshore wind farms along the US East Coast. The reason cited was classified risks identified by the Pentagon related to radar interference.

Trump blocked 5 large-scale wind projects due to "national security threat"
Photo: AP

The Donald Trump administration has immediately suspended the lease of five of the largest offshore wind farms along the US East Coast, citing classified risks identified by the Pentagon. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Strategic projects sanctioned by the White House include: Vineyard Wind (Massachusetts), Revolution Wind (Rhode Island/Connecticut), Coastal Virginia, as well as New York's Sunrise Wind and Empire Wind. This move came just two weeks after a federal court ruled Trump's previous attempts to block wind energy illegal.

Pentagon's Argument: Radar "Noise"

The US Department of the Interior claims that giant turbine blades create interference for radars, which can mask real targets or create false objects. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum stated that a pause is necessary to assess vulnerabilities near densely populated areas.

Today's actions are aimed at addressing new national security risks, including the rapid development of hostile technologies 

– Burgum emphasized.

Clean energy advocates and military experts have already criticized this decision. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse called the administration's actions a "vindictive persecution" aimed at stopping the development of renewable energy sources in favor of traditional fuels. The reference to national security could significantly complicate further legal challenges to this decision for energy companies.

Stepan Haftko

