Spy scandal in Italy turned out to be a "glitch" – no Russian drones found over EU nuclear center

The Milan Prosecutor's Office, which since March 2025 has been investigating 21 cases of alleged Russian drone overflights over the European Joint Research Centre (JRC), has concluded that the threat was imaginary. According to sources familiar with the investigation materials, technical interference was mistakenly perceived as espionage activity. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Investigators found that the security system of the JRC nuclear site produced false positives due to a common GSM signal booster. The device, installed in a private house near the center, created interference that the facility's automation interpreted as the presence of Russian-made drones.

The investigation showed that repeated false positives were caused by overlapping interference between the center's own security system and the sporadic activity of the GSM booster in a neighboring house. — the case materials state.

Secrecy of the object

The prosecutors' fears were justified, as the JRC in Ispra is a strategic campus of the European Commission. Established in 1960 as a site for nuclear research, today it deals with issues of space security, migration, and transport. Any flights over this territory are strictly prohibited.

Despite the fact that NATO regularly records attempts at sabotage and hybrid attacks by the Russian Federation, this particular incident was recognized by Italian justice as a technical error. The final decision to close the case must be made by a judge of the Milan Court.

