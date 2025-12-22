$42.250.09
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
04:37 PM • 7290 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 20387 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 16977 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 18922 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 21104 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 20020 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 20213 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17638 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13501 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Spy scandal in Italy turned out to be a "glitch" – no Russian drones found over EU nuclear center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The Milan prosecutor's office concluded that 21 alleged cases of Russian drones flying over the European Joint Research Centre (JRC) were a technical error. The security system of the JRC nuclear site produced false positives due to a common GSM signal booster.

Spy scandal in Italy turned out to be a "glitch" – no Russian drones found over EU nuclear center

The Milan Prosecutor's Office, which since March 2025 has been investigating 21 cases of alleged Russian drone overflights over the European Joint Research Centre (JRC), has concluded that the threat was imaginary. According to sources familiar with the investigation materials, technical interference was mistakenly perceived as espionage activity. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Investigators found that the security system of the JRC nuclear site produced false positives due to a common GSM signal booster. The device, installed in a private house near the center, created interference that the facility's automation interpreted as the presence of Russian-made drones.

Drone wreckage found in Poland near the border with Ukraine14.12.25, 22:18 • 4970 views

The investigation showed that repeated false positives were caused by overlapping interference between the center's own security system and the sporadic activity of the GSM booster in a neighboring house.

— the case materials state.

Secrecy of the object

The prosecutors' fears were justified, as the JRC in Ispra is a strategic campus of the European Commission. Established in 1960 as a site for nuclear research, today it deals with issues of space security, migration, and transport. Any flights over this territory are strictly prohibited.

Despite the fact that NATO regularly records attempts at sabotage and hybrid attacks by the Russian Federation, this particular incident was recognized by Italian justice as a technical error. The final decision to close the case must be made by a judge of the Milan Court.

Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media04.12.25, 18:56 • 53823 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Republic of Ireland
European Commission
Reuters
NATO
Milan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland