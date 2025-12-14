Drone wreckage found in Poland near the border with Ukraine

In Poland's Lublin Voivodeship, near the border with Ukraine, drone fragments were found in a forest. Police confirmed that the drone was not related to smuggling, and the circumstances of its appearance are being investigated by relevant services. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lublin Voivodeship police on the social network X (Twitter), and Rmf24.

Today, around 2:00 PM (Kyiv time) in the village of Żelazna, Radzyń County, a man walking through the forest noticed parts of an object resembling a drone. Police officers from the Radzyń police station are guarding the area. We have informed the relevant services, including the Military Gendarmerie in Biała Podlaska and the District Prosecutor's Office in Radzyń Podlaski. - the police reported.

According to Rmf24, drone fragments - a body and an engine - were found at the scene.

The police noted that this drone was not used for illegal movement of goods.

Currently, specialized services are establishing the circumstances under which the apparatus ended up in the forest, after which the materials will be transferred to the military unit of the District Prosecutor's Office in Lublin.

Recall

In October, an unidentified aerial object, likely a drone, was discovered near Warsaw.

In September, UNN reported that the Polish Military Gendarmerie launched an investigation after drone fragments were found in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship.

