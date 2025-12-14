Drone wreckage found in Poland near the border with Ukraine

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
07:10 PM • 3276 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 15326 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 25887 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 44480 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 69676 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 49059 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 44607 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 36470 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 20842 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 19580 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.4m/s
94%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US has not yet responded to Ukraine's new peace plan proposals - ZelenskyyDecember 14, 11:06 AM • 4334 views
The President stated that Ukraine's accession to NATO as a security guarantee was not supported by some European partners.December 14, 11:40 AM • 8280 views
Navrotskyi's Office announced Zelenskyy's visit to Poland and revealed what the presidents will discuss 04:59 PM • 3686 views
Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News pollPhoto05:06 PM • 12373 views
Warming returns: from December 15, typical "winter warmth" is again expected in Ukraine - forecaster DidenkoPhoto05:23 PM • 5278 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 47871 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 57711 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 51860 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 61439 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 85876 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Anthony Albanese
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Australia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion07:02 PM • 1350 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 25286 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 27422 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 32130 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 66520 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
S-400 missile system
Film
The Diplomat

Drone wreckage found in Poland near the border with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Drone wreckage was found near the border with Ukraine in Poland's Lublin Voivodeship. Police confirmed that the drone is not related to smuggling, and relevant services are investigating the circumstances of its appearance.

Drone wreckage found in Poland near the border with Ukraine

In Poland's Lublin Voivodeship, near the border with Ukraine, drone fragments were found in a forest. Police confirmed that the drone was not related to smuggling, and the circumstances of its appearance are being investigated by relevant services. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Lublin Voivodeship police on the social network X (Twitter), and Rmf24.

Today, around 2:00 PM (Kyiv time) in the village of Żelazna, Radzyń County, a man walking through the forest noticed parts of an object resembling a drone. Police officers from the Radzyń police station are guarding the area. We have informed the relevant services, including the Military Gendarmerie in Biała Podlaska and the District Prosecutor's Office in Radzyń Podlaski.

- the police reported.

According to Rmf24, drone fragments - a body and an engine - were found at the scene.

The police noted that this drone was not used for illegal movement of goods.

Currently, specialized services are establishing the circumstances under which the apparatus ended up in the forest, after which the materials will be transferred to the military unit of the District Prosecutor's Office in Lublin.

Recall

In October, an unidentified aerial object, likely a drone, was discovered near Warsaw.

In September, UNN reported that the Polish Military Gendarmerie launched an investigation after drone fragments were found in the Warmian-Masurian Voivodeship.

Russian attacks on Europe: what is behind the drone flight over a French nuclear submarine base - ISW analysis06.12.25, 04:03 • 15448 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
Social network
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Warsaw
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Poland