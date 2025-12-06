Russian attacks on Europe: what is behind the drone flight over a French nuclear submarine base - ISW analysis

Russia is increasingly resorting to covert and overt attacks on Europe, and Russia's constant violations of EU airspace are part of the broader Kremlin's efforts to create informational and psychological conditions aimed at preparing for a possible war between NATO and Russia in the future. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts point to an incident that occurred on the evening of December 4, when five unidentified drones flew over a large French nuclear submarine base amid increasing reports of drones flying over European military infrastructure.

An unspecified number of drones also flew over the Crozon peninsula, where the Île Longue base is located, on the evening of November 17-18, but the drones did not enter sovereign military airspace. - ISW notes.

At the same time, they assess that the appearance of drones on December 4 is part of a recently observed pattern of aerial incursions into NATO airspace, possibly for the purpose of reconnaissance of known European military bases and defense infrastructure.

Recall

On December 4, French marines opened fire on drones flying over the Île Longue naval base, which houses France's nuclear ballistic missile submarines.

Russian drone found in Romania after violating airspace on the night of November 25