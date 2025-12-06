Russian attacks on Europe: what is behind the drone flight over a French nuclear submarine base - ISW analysis

$42.180.02
December 5, 06:15 PM • 12943 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 23524 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 21844 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 42153 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 31962 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 33421 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 44625 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 50266 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 42751 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 77174 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM
What does it even mean to give away one's land? Syrskyi on Ukraine's rejection of territories as part of a peace planDecember 5, 06:10 PM
Alchevsk Iron and Steel Works likely attacked by drones: video appeared on social mediaDecember 5, 07:00 PM
Kadyrov promises "harsh response" to Ukraine after drone attack on Grozny10:31 PM
Missile threat across Ukraine: MiG-31K take-off recorded, explosions in several cities11:54 PM
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 77174 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Olena Zelenska
Ukraine
United States
Belgium
Israel
Kyiv Oblast
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeDecember 4, 02:10 PM
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM
Technology
Cruise missile
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Russian attacks on Europe: what is behind the drone flight over a French nuclear submarine base - ISW analysis

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The Institute for the Study of War believes that Russia is intensifying covert and overt attacks on Europe, which is part of preparations for a possible war with NATO. Five unidentified drones flew over a French nuclear submarine base on December 4.

Russian attacks on Europe: what is behind the drone flight over a French nuclear submarine base - ISW analysis

Russia is increasingly resorting to covert and overt attacks on Europe, and Russia's constant violations of EU airspace are part of the broader Kremlin's efforts to create informational and psychological conditions aimed at preparing for a possible war between NATO and Russia in the future. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reported by UNN.

Details

Analysts point to an incident that occurred on the evening of December 4, when five unidentified drones flew over a large French nuclear submarine base amid increasing reports of drones flying over European military infrastructure.

An unspecified number of drones also flew over the Crozon peninsula, where the Île Longue base is located, on the evening of November 17-18, but the drones did not enter sovereign military airspace.

- ISW notes.

At the same time, they assess that the appearance of drones on December 4 is part of a recently observed pattern of aerial incursions into NATO airspace, possibly for the purpose of reconnaissance of known European military bases and defense infrastructure.

Recall

On December 4, French marines opened fire on drones flying over the Île Longue naval base, which houses France's nuclear ballistic missile submarines.

Russian drone found in Romania after violating airspace on the night of November 2525.11.25, 15:37 • 2589 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
France
Europe