Attack on Odesa: the enemy damaged port infrastructure and a civilian vessel

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
07:00 PM • 4518 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
04:37 PM • 11756 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 24970 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 19622 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 21000 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 22243 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 20836 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 20539 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17867 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13636 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.7m/s
88%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Miami peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine did not lead to a breakthrough - PoliticoDecember 22, 11:31 AM • 4584 views
Automatic weapons by mail and "money in a book": an interregional channel for illegal arms trade exposedPhotoDecember 22, 01:00 PM • 7848 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'December 22, 01:13 PM • 18470 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 11141 views
Budanov named Ukraine's main failure during the warDecember 22, 02:37 PM • 11306 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 24970 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 32999 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 63813 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 85780 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 120422 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow05:50 PM • 3942 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 11151 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 35510 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 32979 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 35042 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
YouTube
Instagram

Attack on Odesa: the enemy damaged port infrastructure and a civilian vessel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

On the evening of December 22, the enemy attacked Odesa with attack UAVs, damaging port infrastructure and a civilian vessel. No information about casualties has been reported.

Attack on Odesa: the enemy damaged port infrastructure and a civilian vessel

On Monday evening, December 22, the enemy again attacked Odesa with attack UAVs. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, as a result of the attack, port infrastructure and a civilian vessel were damaged.

Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences. No information about casualties has been received

- Kiper said.

Recall

On the night of December 22, Russian occupiers attacked the energy and industrial infrastructure of Odesa region. An energy facility was damaged, followed by a fire, and one person was injured.

Night attack on Odesa: critical infrastructure damaged, one injured – Military Administration22.12.25, 07:44 • 3722 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Odesa