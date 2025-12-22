Attack on Odesa: the enemy damaged port infrastructure and a civilian vessel

On Monday evening, December 22, the enemy again attacked Odesa with attack UAVs. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, as a result of the attack, port infrastructure and a civilian vessel were damaged.

Relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences. No information about casualties has been received - Kiper said.

Recall

On the night of December 22, Russian occupiers attacked the energy and industrial infrastructure of Odesa region. An energy facility was damaged, followed by a fire, and one person was injured.

