Night attack on Odesa: critical infrastructure damaged, one injured – Military Administration

On the night of December 22, Russian troops carried out two series of attacks on Odesa. According to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, one of the city's life support facilities was hit, UNN writes.

Details

Due to damage to a critical infrastructure facility, part of one of Odesa's districts was temporarily left without electricity. In addition, the blast wave blew out windows in a residential building.

According to preliminary information, as a result of two enemy attacks during the night, a critical infrastructure facility in the city was damaged. Due to this, part of one of the districts was temporarily left without electricity. — Serhiy Lysak wrote in his Telegram channel.

As a result of the shelling, a 30-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, doctors assess his condition as moderate.

Currently, utility services are working at the impact sites, eliminating the consequences of the attacks and restoring power to de-energized subscribers. The head of the MBA thanked the specialists for their prompt work in extremely difficult conditions.

