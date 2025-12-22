$42.340.00
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 20578 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 26256 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 34653 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 34071 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 45687 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 70612 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 79897 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45332 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 38496 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
Night attack on Odesa: critical infrastructure damaged, one injured – Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

As a result of two night attacks on Odesa on December 22, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged. Part of the district was left without electricity, and a 30-year-old man was hospitalized with moderate shrapnel wounds.

Night attack on Odesa: critical infrastructure damaged, one injured – Military Administration

On the night of December 22, Russian troops carried out two series of attacks on Odesa. According to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, one of the city's life support facilities was hit, UNN writes.

Details

Due to damage to a critical infrastructure facility, part of one of Odesa's districts was temporarily left without electricity. In addition, the blast wave blew out windows in a residential building.

According to preliminary information, as a result of two enemy attacks during the night, a critical infrastructure facility in the city was damaged. Due to this, part of one of the districts was temporarily left without electricity.

— Serhiy Lysak wrote in his Telegram channel.

As a result of the shelling, a 30-year-old man was injured. He was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, doctors assess his condition as moderate.

Currently, utility services are working at the impact sites, eliminating the consequences of the attacks and restoring power to de-energized subscribers. The head of the MBA thanked the specialists for their prompt work in extremely difficult conditions.

Russia attacked Odesa region's port infrastructure: many killed and wounded19.12.25, 23:10 • 9195 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Serhiy Lysak