End of an Era at ULA: Tory Bruno Resigns After 12 Years at the Helm

The CEO of United Launch Alliance (ULA) – a strategic alliance of Boeing and Lockheed Martin – has officially stepped down, paving the way for major changes in the company. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Tory Bruno, who led one of the key rocket service providers for the Pentagon and Amazon, resigned at a critical time for the industry. Under his leadership, the company went through a difficult path of fleet renewal: from decommissioning the legendary Delta and Atlas rockets to developing the newest Vulcan launch vehicle.

Interim leadership and competitive pressure

The board of directors announced that Chief Operating Officer John Elbon will temporarily serve as CEO. The change in leadership comes amid aggressive expansion by SpaceX, which continues to win market share from ULA and is preparing for a historic IPO in 2026.

His departure leaves ULA in a transitional period as the company tries to increase launch frequency to compete with Elon Musk and meet the needs of the US military. – industry analysts note.

The main task for the future leader will be to bring the Vulcan rocket to a stable flight schedule. This rocket is relied upon to ensure US national security and implement Amazon's ambitious satellite project.

