07:00 PM • 3752 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
04:37 PM • 11071 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 24017 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 19102 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 20630 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 22041 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 20672 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 20475 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17830 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13612 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

End of an Era at ULA: Tory Bruno Resigns After 12 Years at the Helm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Tory Bruno has stepped down as CEO of United Launch Alliance. His resignation comes amid increasing competition and the company's transition to the new Vulcan rocket.

End of an Era at ULA: Tory Bruno Resigns After 12 Years at the Helm

The CEO of United Launch Alliance (ULA) – a strategic alliance of Boeing and Lockheed Martin – has officially stepped down, paving the way for major changes in the company. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Tory Bruno, who led one of the key rocket service providers for the Pentagon and Amazon, resigned at a critical time for the industry. Under his leadership, the company went through a difficult path of fleet renewal: from decommissioning the legendary Delta and Atlas rockets to developing the newest Vulcan launch vehicle.

Interim leadership and competitive pressure

The board of directors announced that Chief Operating Officer John Elbon will temporarily serve as CEO. The change in leadership comes amid aggressive expansion by SpaceX, which continues to win market share from ULA and is preparing for a historic IPO in 2026.

His departure leaves ULA in a transitional period as the company tries to increase launch frequency to compete with Elon Musk and meet the needs of the US military.

– industry analysts note.

The main task for the future leader will be to bring the Vulcan rocket to a stable flight schedule. This rocket is relied upon to ensure US national security and implement Amazon's ambitious satellite project.

Boeing widens lead over Airbus with record 777X orders amid rival's woes

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies