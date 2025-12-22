Cyberattack paralyzed France's postal service on Christmas Eve, blocking deliveries and online payments

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
04:37 PM • 4786 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 17914 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 15453 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 17655 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 20201 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 19480 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 19950 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM • 17505 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13407 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12523 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
85%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night brawl with shooting in the center of Kyiv: police detained a suspectDecember 22, 08:57 AM • 7456 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding TrumpDecember 22, 09:41 AM • 26198 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 27315 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 15300 views
Budanov named Ukraine's main failure during the war02:37 PM • 6506 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 17913 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 27326 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 61236 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 83217 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 117757 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Nicolas Maduro
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's Widow05:50 PM • 1176 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 5724 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 34089 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 31625 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 33973 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
The Guardian
Film

Cyberattack paralyzed France's postal service on Christmas Eve, blocking deliveries and online payments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

A cyberattack crippled France's national postal service, La Poste, three days before Christmas, blocking parcel deliveries and online payments. This caused significant difficulties for millions of people in the midst of the holiday season and dealt a blow to the company, which delivered 2.6 billion parcels last year.

Cyberattack paralyzed France's postal service on Christmas Eve, blocking deliveries and online payments

Just three days before Christmas, a cyberattack crippled France's national postal service, blocking and delaying parcel deliveries and online payments, UNN reports with reference to AP.

The publication notes that the timing was terrible for millions of people in the midst of the Christmas season, as exhausted postal workers fended off frustrated customers.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but suspicions were numerous.

At a post office in southern Paris, usually bustling at this time of year, employees wondered if the attack could be linked to Russia. Or to a disgruntled customer, or to a colleague.

Officials did not comment on the perpetrator. The Paris prosecutor's office investigated the case.

What the La Poste postal service called a "major network incident" remained unresolved until Monday evening, more than eight hours after it was first reported. For a company that delivered 2.6 billion parcels last year and has more than 200,000 employees, this is a major blow.

Denmark accuses Russia of cyberattacks on water utility, leaving homes without water19.12.25, 20:17 • 4322 views

Let's add

La Poste said that a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) incident "made its online services unavailable." It noted that the incident did not affect customer data but disrupted parcel deliveries.

Letters, including holiday greeting cards, could still be sent and delivered. But transactions requiring tracking or access to the postal service's internal computer systems were impossible.

The cyberattack also damaged online banking. Customers of the company's banking division, La Banque Postale, were blocked from using the app to approve payments or perform other banking services. The bank redirected approvals to text messages.

"Our teams are mobilized to quickly resolve the situation," the bank said in messages posted on social media.

The disruption came a week after the French government was targeted by a cyberattack aimed at the Ministry of Interior, which is responsible for national security.

Investigation of Russian interference consumes as much time as terrorism: European officials on the goal of Moscow's sabotage18.12.25, 14:22 • 2789 views

In that incident, the suspected hacker extracted several dozen confidential files and gained access to data related to police records and wanted persons, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on France-Info television. He blamed the incident on the ministry's "carelessness." French media reported that a 22-year-old man had been arrested.

Also last week, prosecutors said that the French counterintelligence agency was investigating a suspected cyberattack plan involving software that would allow remote users to control the computer systems of an international passenger ferry. According to officials, a Latvian crew member is in custody on charges of acting on behalf of an unspecified foreign state.

France and other European allies of Ukraine claim that Russia is waging a "hybrid war" against them, using sabotage, assassinations, cyberattacks, disinformation, and other hostile actions that are often difficult to quickly trace back to Moscow.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies
New Year
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Paris
France
Ukraine