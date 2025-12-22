Mercedes-Benz to pay almost $150 million for emissions manipulation

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Monday, December 22, that an agreement had been reached with Mercedes-Benz for $149.6 million. This decision puts an end to a long-running investigation into the use of illegal software in diesel engines that concealed the true level of pollution during tests. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The investigation found that almost 40,000 Mercedes cars in the US were equipped with devices that reduced harmful emissions only during inspections. In real driving conditions, the cars emitted 30-40 times more gases into the atmosphere than allowed by law.

This agreement effectively resolves the company's legal issues in the US due to "Dieselgate" – Mercedes-Benz noted, adding that funds for payments had been reserved in advance.

Under the agreement, which covers 48 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia:

Mercedes will immediately pay $120 million to the states.

Each owner or lessee of an affected car who agrees to repair the emissions system will receive $2,000.

A free software update and an extended warranty will be provided for each of the 39,565 identified vehicles.

Global trail of the scandal

Although the case is closed in the US, the trials for Mercedes-Benz are not over. The company remains a defendant in class-action lawsuits in the UK and Europe alongside giants such as Ford, Nissan, and Renault.

It should be recalled that the total amount Mercedes has already spent on settling "Dieselgate" in the US since 2020 exceeds $2.2 billion.

