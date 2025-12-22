General Staff: 190 combat engagements, the enemy is trying to break through the defense in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an operational summary as of 10:00 PM on December 22: the enemy is trying to break through the defense in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, and in total, 190 combat engagements took place during the day. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The occupiers are actively using equipment and aviation, having launched over 2900 kamikaze drones and 31 guided aerial bombs at the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Main directions of attacks:

Pokrovsk direction: The most difficult situation. 56 attacks were recorded in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, and surrounding settlements. The defense forces neutralized 174 occupiers and destroyed a number of pieces of equipment, including special transport and UAVs. Battles in some locations are ongoing.

Kostiantynivka direction: 23 engagements took place. The enemy stormed the areas of Pleshchiivka and Kleban-Byk, seven battles are still ongoing.

Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions: The aggressor made over 20 attempts to advance, actively involving aviation to strike settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Despite significant pressure in the Kupyansk and Lyman areas, where 18 attacks were repelled, Ukrainian defenders are resolutely holding their lines. No active combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovskyi directions during the day.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'