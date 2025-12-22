$42.250.09
07:00 PM
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
04:37 PM
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
02:35 PM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
December 22, 10:39 AM
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
General Staff: 190 combat engagements, the enemy is trying to break through the defense in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Over the past day, 190 combat engagements took place, the enemy is actively using equipment and aviation. The most difficult situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where 56 attacks have been recorded.

General Staff: 190 combat engagements, the enemy is trying to break through the defense in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published an operational summary as of 10:00 PM on December 22: the enemy is trying to break through the defense in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions, and in total, 190 combat engagements took place during the day. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The occupiers are actively using equipment and aviation, having launched over 2900 kamikaze drones and 31 guided aerial bombs at the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Main directions of attacks:

  • Pokrovsk direction: The most difficult situation. 56 attacks were recorded in the areas of Pokrovsk, Myrnograd, and surrounding settlements. The defense forces neutralized 174 occupiers and destroyed a number of pieces of equipment, including special transport and UAVs. Battles in some locations are ongoing.
    • Kostiantynivka direction: 23 engagements took place. The enemy stormed the areas of Pleshchiivka and Kleban-Byk, seven battles are still ongoing.
      • Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions: The aggressor made over 20 attempts to advance, actively involving aviation to strike settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

        Despite significant pressure in the Kupyansk and Lyman areas, where 18 attacks were repelled, Ukrainian defenders are resolutely holding their lines. No active combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk and Prydniprovskyi directions during the day.

        General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'22.12.25, 15:13 • 17459 views

        Stepan Haftko

        War in Ukraine
        Technology
        War in Ukraine
        Skirmishes
        Pokrovsk
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
        Myrnohrad
        Kupiansk