Amazon founder Bezos celebrates wedding in Venice despite outrage from citizens

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 9922 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
05:38 AM • 30120 views
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effect
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 28525 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 43927 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 168282 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 116246 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 183431 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 89414 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 174051 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 70214 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
64%
743mm
Popular news
Night attack on Sumy region: three people killed, including a childJune 24, 01:14 AM • 24470 views
Ukraine condemned Iran's missile strike on Qatar, pointing to Tehran's ties with Russia02:25 AM • 41511 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: forecasters give June 24 forecast03:59 AM • 34144 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU border06:16 AM • 16109 views
Amazon founder Bezos celebrates wedding in Venice despite outrage from citizens06:28 AM • 10279 views
Publications
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 32533 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 168282 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 135725 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 183431 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 174051 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 64472 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 145326 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 269417 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 138516 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 137033 views
Actual
The Times
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)

Amazon founder Bezos celebrates wedding in Venice despite outrage from citizens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6826 views

The wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice sparked protests from local residents and environmental organizations. Citizens are outraged by the city's transformation into a "private ballroom," and environmentalists criticize excessive spending amidst the climate crisis.

Amazon founder Bezos celebrates wedding in Venice despite outrage from citizens

This week, Venice will host the lavish wedding of American businessman and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, journalist Lauren Sanchez, which has already sparked a wave of protests from city residents. This was reported by UNN with reference to France-Presse.

Details

Reportedly, the celebration will begin on Thursday and last until Saturday, culminating in a ceremony at a secret location. Rumor has it that the wedding might take place at the Misericordia Abbey or in the premises of the historic Arsenale – a complex used since the time of the Venetian Maritime Republic.

Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, have invited about 200 guests to the event. The couple has booked the city's most prestigious hotels. Among the likely guests are Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, and Ivanka Trump.

According to Corriere della Sera, at least 95 private jets have sent requests to land at Venice Marco Polo Airport. Bezos's megayacht "Koru" is expected to dock near the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, located opposite St. Mark's Square, which is fully booked for the duration of the wedding.

Some citizens have protested against the celebration. Tommaso Cacciari, 47, leader of the "Bezos Has No Place" movement, explained that residents disagree with the city being turned into an entertainment venue:

We object to Venice being used as a very private ballroom, rather than as a real city with residents, with weaknesses and problems

– stated activist Tommaso Cacciari.

He also noted that such events "doom Venice to a final death" as they displace local residents. According to him, protesters are ready to "throw our bodies, our boats, and inflatable animals" into the canals during the passage of wedding guests.

Water pistols fired at vacationers: Protests against excessive tourism took place in Spain, Italy, and Portugal16.06.25, 00:08 • 5134 views

Environmental organizations also spoke out in defense of the city. Greenpeace criticized the event for excessive spending amidst a climate crisis, stating that the city is "drowning under the weight of the climate crisis."

Critics also reminded that Sanchez publicly called for action against climate change and in April flew into space on Bezos's Blue Origin company rocket.

On Monday, activists hung a banner in St. Mark's Cathedral depicting Bezos with the inscription: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more taxes."

In response to public outrage, the wedding organizers – the Lanza and Bauchina agency – stated that they were instructed to minimize any inconvenience to city residents.

In turn, Simone Venturini, a member of the Venice City Council for Tourism, assured that the celebration would not create problems for daily life:

This is just one of many events the city hosts every day. It is also relatively small in terms of the number of participants

– noted official Simone Venturini.

Among the residents, there are also those who supported the event. One of them is Michele Serafini, 50.

This is a fragile city, it's clear, you can't do everything and always, no matter what, but such events generally don't create any problems. The wedding brings money to the city of Venice, and that can only be good

– said local resident Michele Serafini.

Additionally

The couple made donations to support the city and involved local artisans in the wedding preparations. In particular, Venice's oldest pastry shop – Rosa Salva – is making traditional 19th-century "fisherman's biscuits" for the festive packages. Gifts also include items from Laguna B – masters of handmade Murano glass.

Concurrently, a counter-initiative called "Yes, Venice Can" has been created in the city to support the wedding.

Recall

In 2014, Venice already hosted a celebrity wedding – that of actor George Clooney. This time, the scale of the event, the personalities involved, and the social context have caused a more vocal reaction, particularly from climate advocates and the local community.

Lauren Sanchez cryptically hinted at a wedding with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos24.03.25, 18:15 • 53141 view

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyNews of the World
Amazon
Blue Origin
Jeff Bezos
Venice
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9